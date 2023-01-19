Bossip Video

J. Cole returns from hiatus and finds inspiration on YouTube after searching ‘J. Cole Type Beat.’

Since the release of The Off Season in May of 2021 Jermaine has collected his tour and performance checks and gone back into hibernation. He isn’t the one to put all of his life on the internet for the world to see. Simply put, he wants you to focus on his art and appreciate it. Nevertheless, people take that as a sign he is never online, but his latest release shows he’s still tapped in digitally.

Yesterday, J. Cole surprised fans by releasing a new song after nearly a two-year drought. The story behind the song is even more polarizing. According to XXL, The Dreamville head honcho was searching for inspiration and searched “J. Cole Type Beat.” He picked the first one that came up which belonged to producer Bvtman and recorded to that beat. The cover for the song is a heartfelt message from him to Bvtman about the song.

“This song should live on your channel and serve as a thank you to you and every producer out there cooking up and sharing their work with the world,” the message from Cole reads. “It’s a million artists out there right now just like me, hungry and searching every day for something to spark a word, a melody, a hook, a verse, a punchline, a way to vent, or a way to cut through…On a day when I couldn’t find much motivation, I was looking for anything to inspire me. Out of curiosity, I typed in ‘J. Cole type beat’ into YouTube. Yours was the first I saw. I pressed play, focused, and wrote this.”

One thing you can say about Dreamville is they always bless their fans in the most organic and unimaginable ways possible.

You can listen to “Procrastination (Broke)” below.