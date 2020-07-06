Behind-The-Scenes: Dreamville Celebrates ‘Revenge Of The Dreamers III’ Anniversary By Dropping Unreleased Footage [Video]

Revenge Of The Dreamers III has officially turned 1!

Even before the project was released, the hype around the Grammy-nominated album was always strong. J. Cole and the rest of his Dreamville associates hosted studio sessions in Atlanta that boasted appearances from a long list of artists like Young Nudy, Guapdad 4000, Ty Dolla $ign, and more. Now, for the album’s one year anniversary, the label has decided to share some previously unreleased footage with fans.

Dreamville’s Ibrahim Hamad was the one to announce the new footage to his Twitter page on over the weekend, also ‘thanking fans for their continued support on the project.

“One year ago today we released Revenge of the Dreamers III,” Ib tweeted. “Today in honor of that we put together some unreleased footage from those legendary sessions. Love to everyone who was apart of this album, and to the fans that always support @dreamville. Enjoy“

One year ago today we released Revenge of the Dreamers III. Today in honor of that we put together some unreleased footage from those legendary sessions. Love to everyone who was apart of this album, and to the fans that always support @dreamville. Enjoy https://t.co/qBajqETCV0 — Ibrahim H. (@KingOfQueenz) July 5, 2020

In the new, 10-minute long video shared by the imprint, we get to see Dreamville and the other artists involved in the sessions taking part in impromptu skits, the creation of songs that didn’t make it on the album, and even an unexpected freestyle from J. Cole.

Check out some never-before-seen footage from the making of ROTD III down below: