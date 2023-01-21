Bossip Video

Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr. got his recent airport gun case thrown out after a slight miscommunication led to his arrest in Florida.

50 Cent’s second season of BMF is finally underway and putting up Kobe-like numbers as everyone expected. In the first episodes of the second season, Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr. is already showing tremendous growth as an actor. In real life, the actor has been caught up in legal issues and seemingly finds a way to smooth things over just like his pops would who he plays in the show.

Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr. Off The Hook In Airport Gun Case

In December Lil Meech was arrested at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. TSA agents reportedly spotted a 9MM gun in a bag he put through screening. According to TMZ, it was all just a misunderstanding, and Lil Meech is off the hook after getting it all worked out. Turns out the bag belonged to his security who was with him at the time of his arrest. Allegedly he tried to explain to authorities at the airport what happened but they didn’t care to listen. TSA saw him place the bag on the belt and that’s why they pinned the gun to him.

Meech’s attorney Bradford Cohen presented the facts to Broward County prosecutors and proved the bodyguard owned the gun. Cohen explained both had the same type of luggage and the wrong one was grabbed by the actor. His actual bag was left behind as they were rushing to not miss their flight.