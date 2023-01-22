Bossip Video

It’s a new week and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

We are now full swing in Aquarius season with a beautifully aspected Venus in Pisces taking place on the 26th. With this match made in “zany” heaven, expect the unexpected. Many of us will be attracted to those who think and act differently from the masses. But don’t become delusional and ignore blazing red flags as Venus in Pisces will want you to do. We may also find that our personal boundaries are harder to maintain while these transits are happening. While this can lead to soft chaos it can also trigger a deeper level of self-awareness. Remember we are in the time of the Great Awakening…expect the unexpected.

Alrighty, lets see what the stars have in store for you…

CAPRICORN:

For those of you facing possible layoffs and /or financial hardship know that this is all happening to move you into a brand new direction. This will be especially true for those of you who are earning a living doing something that you secretly hate. During this transformation, your only job is to follow your heart’s truest desires while keeping your eye on your bank balance.

RED FLAG: This is not the season to force and push things into existence. Sit back and watch the patterns both inside of yourself and with others.

SWEET SPOT: Change can look rocky in the beginning but in the end, it often brings enormous blessings. Stay mindful.

