It’s a new week and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

The Sun enters Aquarius on January 20 through February 18, 2023.

During this time, we are excited for knowledge, experience and original ideals.

We want to innovate or are looking to bring that energy into our daily reality which means that we honestly will be looking to free ourselves from judgment and change. The conscious collective will move deeper into spiritual and metaphysical awareness while questioning the “marching orders” of the 3D world (material items, marriage, kids, career.) The good thing about this is that we will have a merge of both our hearts and minds as we redefine ourselves and our deepest desires. Under the New Moon in Aquarius on January 21st spend some time gathering with friends and discussing your deepest heartfelt desires and all of the “strange” bits of yourself that you feel are unworthy. Feel free to do a vision board- but this time focus on what emotional shifts you want to make.



Alrighty, lets see what the stars have in store for you…

CAPRICORN:

This week you’ll need to tap into your inner wisdom; that small but powerful voice that knows what to do even when your ego may keep you in a state of confusion. Family and workplace issues will go head to head starting this week and continue dribbling over the rest of January. Take it slow but stay centered in a calm state like a true Capricorn.

RED FLAG: If your home is in physical disarray, lay down the guilt and hire someone to help clean. This will give you a lot of relief and mental clarity as the New Year gets underway.

SWEET SPOT: For all the cool things you’ve been wanting to do and pushing to the back burner – now is the time to unleash them with joy and enthusiasm.

