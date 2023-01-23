Bossip Video

Shannon Sharpe issued an on-air apology for his actions during the Lakers and Grizzlies game that led to flared tempers at half-time.

Shannon Sharpe has always been a vocal supporter of LeBron James throughout his time as cohost of Undisputed on Fox Sports 1 and LeBron or as Shannon would say “Ole Goat James” has always shown appreciation for the support.

The commentator is such a fan that you can often catch him courtside at Crypto Area supporting the king.

On Friday, Shannon was courtside for the Laker’s home game against the Memphis Grizzlies. A previous matchup between the teams showed a different side of LeBron with him demanding respect so this re-match was a must-see. Right before half-time, Shannon got into an argument with Dillion Brooks which escalated to a heated confrontation. Almost the entire starting lineup for Memphis was arguing with Sharpe and even Ja Morant’s father, Tee, at one point.

After the heated confrontation, cooler heads prevailed and Shannon returned to his seat. Shortly after being reseated, Shannon and Tee Morant even hugged it out.

Shannon Sharpe Issues Apology For Halftime Scuffle During Lakers vs Grizzlies Game

With the events during the Laker game, everyone tuned in to Undisputed this morning to see Shannon speak on the altercation.

“I’ve preached for six and a half years responsibility and accountability and I take full responsibility for what transpired,” Sharpe said Monday during a three-minute segment, “It does not matter what Dillon Brooks said or how many times he said it, me being the responsible person, me having the platform that I have and having so many people look up to me, I was wrong. I should have lowered the temperature in the arena. Instead, I turned the temperature up and I let it get out of hand.”

Shannon went on to give Dillon Brooks and Ja Morant their flowers and describe what they bring to the game. He also apologized to LeBron James who supported his actions for even putting him in a position to have to defend him. He then apologized to his family for embarrassing them.

“One day you’re going to be old enough and you’re going to see what transpired in that arena,” Sharpe said. “But I also hope you get an opportunity to see this apology that I’m giving because I was wrong and I’m never going to be too big to say I’m sorry. I’m never going to be too big to say that I was wrong in that situation. I was absolutely wrong.

Shannon ended his nearly three-minute apology by speaking to his co-workers and anyone at Fox that had to answer for his actions. The apology felt like overkill, but in the grand scheme of things you can never over do an apology especially when your job and money are intertwined in the situation.