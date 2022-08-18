At age 37, LeBron James is still in rare form and seemingly plans to keep playing for the foreseeable future considering that he’s signed a historic new deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. In 2018 LeBron James made the choice to come to Los Angeles in the post-Kobe Bryant Lakers era in a move many thought would never happen. While some thought that LeBron would just be in Los Angeles for business reasons and Hollywood, in two years he brought an NBA title back to Los Angeles and Anthony Davis.

LeBron James Signs $97M Extension With The Lakers, Becomes Highest Earning NBA Player Ever.

As good as LeBron James has been to the Lakers it’s only right they return the favor even with the struggles of the past two seasons.

On Wednesday, LeBron James signed a brand new contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers for $97M according to various sources including ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. This officially makes LeBron James the highest-earning NBA player ever surpassing Kevin Durant. The new contract will keep LeBron In LA until at least the 2022-2025 season with $532 million in guaranteed career earnings.

The contract is perfect because it will keep Bron until Bronny joins the league as LeBron has stated he wants to play with his son before he retires.