Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Virgo season has officially begun…

Beyonce and Jay-Z and kids aboard luxury yacht Faith

Source: PIXSELL / Splash News

Which means we’ve also arrived to the time of year when Beyoncé and Jay-Z like to board a yacht with their closest friends and family and sail far away from us peasants…

Source: PIXSELL / Splash News

The Carters were joined by their long-time security Julius de Boer, who was photographed chatting it up with hubby Hov.

Source: PIXSELL / Splash News

According to photographers, Jay, Bey, Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir all JUST arrived at the Croatian airport in Dubrovnik and immediately boarded this luxury yacht named Faith.

Source: PIXSELL / Splash News

Looks like the kids headed straight to the pool to cool off.

 

Source: PIXSELL / Splash News

 

Listen, this is the kind of relaxation we wish we could afford and Bey definitely deserves this rest after dropping all that Renaissance heat on us last month!

 

Source: PIXSELL / Splash News

Looks like Blue Ivy was jammin’ on that thing. What do you think they’re listening to aboard this yacht? Is it the rest of the unreleased Renaissance acts? Maverick City for the family? Classic Hov cuts?

 

Source: PIXSELL / Splash News

 

This looks like the Carters waiting for a good chef-cooked meal. Lobster and crab claws coming right up?

 

Clearly the Carter family yacht cruise is a great annual tradition for Bey and Hov and the kiddos. What are some of your family’s traditions that you look forward to every year?

 

We know we’re hype because it’s only a matter of time before Bey drops some yacht photoshoot hotness and we can stop squinting at these paparazzi long lens pics!

