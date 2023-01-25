Sundance Stunners Meagan Good, Shoniqua Shandai & Jerrie Johnson Bring ‘Harlem’ To Utah Ahead Of Season 2 Premiere

Are you ready for Harlem Season 2?

Meagan Good, Shoniqua Shandai, and Jerrie Johnson brought Harlem to Utah where they stunned while promoting the second season of their hit series at the Sundance Film Festival.

The cast and creator Tracy Oliver connected with fans at a Prime Video-sponsored Q&A (moderated by ESSENCE’s Senior Entertainment Editor Brande Victorian) and screening of Season 2’s first episode inside the buzzy MACRO Lodge.

Bustling with Black excellence, the famed Sundance hot spot provides a safe space for people of color to convene, connect, and turn up while championing inclusion in Hollywood.

From writer Tracy Oliver, Harlem Season 2 will showcase the friend group (Meagan Good as “Camille,” Grace Byers as “Quinn,” Shoniqua Shandai as “Angie,” and Jerrie Johnson as “Tye”) going through big changes.

After blowing up her career and disrupting her love life, Camille has to figure out how to put the pieces back together; Tye considers her future; Quinn goes on a journey of self-discovery, and Angie’s career takes a promising turn.

“Thematically, this season is overwhelmingly about Black joy and finding our happiness in the little things in life and learning to accept our version of womanhood, whatever that may be, instead of what society dictates,” said Oliver in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar. “There’s lots of fun adventures in Season 2, but the one I’m most excited about is our girls go to Puerto Rico for a girls trip.”

Check out the trailer and first-look photos below:

Play

Guest stars this season include Countess Vaughn, Rick Fox, Sherri Shepherd, and Lil Rel Howery.

Harlem Season 2 premieres exclusively on Prime Video February 3, 2023.