Our girl Meagan Good turned heads at Netflix’s star-studded ‘Day Shift‘ world premiere that brought out Jurnee Smollett, DeRay Davis, Bresha Webb, and castmembers Jamie Foxx, Snoop Dogg, Karla Souza, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Oliver Masucci, Steve Howey, and Zion Broadnax along with director, J.J. Perry.

The actress, 41, stunned in a curve-caressing Dolce & Gabbana dress with earrings from Weisheng Paris.

Peep some of her best shots of the night below:

In ‘Day Shift,’ Good plays the estranged wife of Foxx who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted daughter by masquerading as a pool cleaner who hunts (and kills) vampires for money.





“Jamie Foxx is trying to save his family, he’s having problems financially, he gets in over his head but he’s got the starch in his britches to get him out of trouble,” said Director J.J. Perry in an interview with EW. “He kills a vampire who we find out was the daughter of the boss lady vampire, who seeks revenge. There are these two worlds colliding, of a man trying to save his family and a vampire looking for revenge.”

Produced by ‘John Wick’ filmmaker Chad Stahelski and directed by J.J. Perry, the upcoming film stars Jamie Foxx, Snoop Dogg, Karla Souza, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Oliver Masucci, Steve Howey, Scott Adkins, and Zion Broadnax.

“The biggest thing for me, I was like, as I got into my 40s — I want to do more action, said Good at the film’s premiere. “I want to do more kick a*s stuff. I want to show that we do this at this age. We are our best and moving into our best to come.”

‘Day Shift’ is now streaming on Netflix.