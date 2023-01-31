Bossip Video

Love Is Blind: After The Altar is offering an update on the season 3 cast after a cheating scandal and a “cuties” controversy.

Netflix has released the trailer for the three-episode Love Is Blind special that will follow the post-pod lives of the remaining couples; Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton,

Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux

— and the exes; Raven Ross and Sikiru “SK” Alagbada,

Zanab Jaffrey and Cole Barnett,

and Nancy Rodriguez and Bartise Bowden.

After the cameras stopped rolling the group’s been readjusting to life in Dallas and now they’re reuniting for a birthday party where secrets will be revealed.

“A year after the weddings, the some old flames have reunited, while others try to navigate next steps in their relationships,” reads an official synopsis. “Watch as the season three cast readjusts to life in Dallas after the altar and comes together for a birthday extravaganza. Who is still thriving and who is forced to make hard decisions about their future?”

In the trailer, we surprisingly see that Bartise and Nanny are still in contact after Bartise turned her down at the altar.

“Does your family know wer’re meeting?” asks Bartise while Nancy’s mom likens him to the poop emoji.

We also see the shocking moment when SK and Raven’s romance goes sour after SK’s cheating scandal is revealed. As previously reported two TikTokers alleged that he was cheating, and while SK denied it, he and Raven ultimately split.

Apparently, sometime before that, SK re-proposed to Raven during a romantic ceremony.

So much for that.

We also see Cole cheekily toss a small tangerine also known as a “Cutie” in the air. The moment is a reference to his ex Zanab alleging that he constantly criticized her weight and even discouraged her from eating the fruit before dinner. Love Is Blind producers played the unaired scene during the reunion and the “Cuties video” seemingly exonerated Cole.

Love is Blind: After the Altar streams on Netflix beginning Friday, February 10th.

