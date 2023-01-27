Kodak Black’s Adorable Baby Girl Steals The Show At Paris Fashion Week, Melts Hearts Everywhere

Fatherhood looks good on Kodak Black

All eyes were on Kodak Black and his adorable daughter Queen Yuri Kapri who stole the show on her birthday at the star-studded Paris Fashion Week.

The ‘Super Gremlin’ rapper could been seen holding his 1-year-old baby girl who was Gucci’d down to the socks at the buzzy event that attracted the most fashionably daring celebs in entertainment.

At one point, Kodak’s lil baby could be seen meeting Lil Baby in a super cute moment that warmed hearts across social media.

You may recall Kodak celebrating the birth of his daughter in a sweet post that showed fans his softer side.

“I was released from prison 2 years early and my daughter enter this world,” he wrote. “It’s a blessing. Queen Yuri Kapri is heaven sent she blessing me she has every lil thing that I was missing … I’m dam near perfect but she is …”

Fast-forward to the rapper walking the runaway and performing during the Nahmias show that elevated his international stardom.

“I’m Sitting In Paris Like WOW I Really Made It Out The Projects Forreal ! Trump Freed Me ( 1-20-21 ) I Came Home & Made My Blessing Baby Yuri,” he wrote on Instagram. She Was Posta Been Born ( 1-21-22 ) After Complications Throughout The Whole Labor Process She End Up Baking For A Lil While Shortly After She Entered This World The Next Day !!! Anyways ( 1-22-23 ) My Baby Turnt 1 In Paris & It Feels Delightful”

As you can see, Kodak was in his fashion bag and showed out in looks from Kenzo, Nahmias, and Casablanca Menswear.

Fashion Yak (with the black & mild) is definitely our favorite version of Kodak.