He might not ever reprise his role as the D-Dropping Duke of Hastings, but a Bridgerton bae is STILL melting panties and making headlines.

Regé Jean-Page has been deemed “practically perfect” by science and he’s in good company considering that he outranked the likes of Chris Hemsworth and Michael B. Jordan. The news comes via PEOPLE which cited British plastic surgeon Dr. Julian De Silva’s study that used digital face-mapping software to determine the most handsome men in the world. The software analyzed Page’s features and ranked the actor as #1.

Dr. De Silva concluded that Regé Jean-Page has 93.65% facial symmetricality according to the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi, which measures physical perfection.

His 93.65% symmetry was also compared to that of nearly scientifically perfect men like Chris Hemsworth…

MBJ…

Harry Styles…

and soccer player Jude Bellingham.

De Silva also announced the remaining rankings for the title: Thor star Chris Hemsworth, who placed second with 93.53%, Michael B. Jordan came in third at 93.46%, Harry Styles placed fourth in the analysis (92.30%), while English football player Jude Bellingham was fifth (92.22%).

Dr. De Silva also added that according to science, Chris Evans is the 7th most handsome man in the world with a score of 91.9% in the golden ratio rating followed by George Clooney at 89.91%, Henry Golding at 87.98% and Dwayne Johnson at 86.07%.

Very interesting study. We wonder where panty melters like Trevante Rhodes…

and Morris Chestnut would rank in this study.

What do YOU think about Regé Jean-Page being dubbed the most handsome man in the world by science?