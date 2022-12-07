Bossip Video

Critics Choice Association Celebration Of Black Cinema

Source: Robin L. Marshall/WireImage / Getty

Critics Choice Association's 5th Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television - Arrivals

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

On Monday, the Critics Choice Association’s fifth annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television was held and a bevy of celebs saluted their peers.

Critics Choice Association Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television

Source: Michael Kovac / Getty Images for McBride Sisters Wine Company

Sponsored by McBride Sisters Wine Company, the commemoration took place at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel Los Angeles ahead of televising nationwide in February timed to Black History Month.

Celebs were recognized in 15 categories, all honoring standout achievements in Black filmmaking and television.

 

Critics Choice Association Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television

Source: Michael Kovac / Getty Images for McBride Sisters Wine Company

Critics Choice Association Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television

Source: Michael Kovac / Getty Images for McBride Sisters Wine Company

 

Spotted at the event was Robin McBride, President, and Co-Founder of McBride Sisters Wine Company who attended with her daughter Daneia McBride-Rodriguez.

 

Critics Choice Association Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television

Source: Michael Kovac / Getty Images for McBride Sisters Wine Company

Critics Choice Association Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television

Source: Michael Kovac / Getty Images for McBride Sisters Wine Company

Also in attendance was a pink-clad Angela Bassett who received the “Career Achievement Award”…

Robin L. Marshall

Source: Robin L. Marshall / Wireimage

The Critics Choice Association 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television - Show

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

and brought her hubby Courtney B. Vance as her date.

Critics Choice Association

Source: Kevin Winter/WireImage / Wireimage

Robin L. Marshall

Source: Robin L. Marshall / Wireimage

Bassett was joined by the likes of Quinta Brunson who took home the “Actress Award for Television” trophy…

Robin L. Marshall

Source: Robin L. Marshall / Wireimage

Critics Choice Association's 5th Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Robin L. Marshall

Source: Robin L. Marshall / Wireimage

and Michael B. Jordan who was awarded the “Melvin Van Peebles Trailblazer Award.”

Robin L. Marshall

Source: Robin L. Marshall / Wireimage

Critics Choice Association's 5th Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

Robin L. Marshall

Source: Robin L. Marshall / Wireimage

Nicco Annan attended and accepted the “Actor Award for Television.”

Critics Choice Association

Source: Kevin Winter/WireImage / Wireimage

Critics Choice Association's 5th Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

He was flanked by his P-Valley costars Shannon Thornton and J. Alphonse Nicholson as well as the show’s creator Katori Hall.

Robin L. Marshall

Source: Robin L. Marshall / Wireimage

Robin L. Marshall

Source: Robin L. Marshall / Wireimage

Robin L. Marshall

Source: Robin L. Marshall / Wireimage

Robin L. Marshall

Source: Robin L. Marshall / Wireimage

 

Also on hand was Kid Cudi who accepted the “Groundbreaker Award”…

Critics Choice Association

Source: Kevin Winter/WireImage / Wireimage

and brought his mom as his date.

Critics Choice Association

Source: Kevin Winter/WireImage / Wireimage

The event was bristling with Black excellence as celebs like Jonathan Majors who accepted the “Actor Award for Film”, Brian Tyree Henry, who was awarded “Best Supporting Actor”, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Sinqua Walls walked the carpet.

Robin L. Marshall

Source: Robin L. Marshall / Wireimage

Critics Choice Association's 5th Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

Critics Choice Association's 5th Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

Critics Choice Association

Source: Kevin Winter/WireImage / Wireimage

Robin L. Marshall

Source: Robin L. Marshall / Wireimage

Robin L. Marshall

Source: Robin L. Marshall / Wireimage

Critics Choice Association

Source: Kevin Winter/WireImage / Wireimage

Other Critics Choice Association’s Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television honorees included Elegance Bratton who was awarded the “Social Justice Award”, Quincy Isaiah who accepted the “Rising Star Award presented by IMDbPro, and Berry Gordy who was recognized with the “Icon Award” via Billy Dee Williams.

Critics Choice Association's 5th Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Critics Choice Association's 5th Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Critics Choice Association's 5th Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

Will YOU be watching the Critics Choice Association’s Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television?

 

