Seen on the scene…

On Monday, the Critics Choice Association’s fifth annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television was held and a bevy of celebs saluted their peers.

Sponsored by McBride Sisters Wine Company, the commemoration took place at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel Los Angeles ahead of televising nationwide in February timed to Black History Month.

Celebs were recognized in 15 categories, all honoring standout achievements in Black filmmaking and television.

Spotted at the event was Robin McBride, President, and Co-Founder of McBride Sisters Wine Company who attended with her daughter Daneia McBride-Rodriguez.

Also in attendance was a pink-clad Angela Bassett who received the “Career Achievement Award”…

and brought her hubby Courtney B. Vance as her date.

Bassett was joined by the likes of Quinta Brunson who took home the “Actress Award for Television” trophy…

and Michael B. Jordan who was awarded the “Melvin Van Peebles Trailblazer Award.”

Nicco Annan attended and accepted the “Actor Award for Television.”

He was flanked by his P-Valley costars Shannon Thornton and J. Alphonse Nicholson as well as the show’s creator Katori Hall.

Also on hand was Kid Cudi who accepted the “Groundbreaker Award”…

and brought his mom as his date.

The event was bristling with Black excellence as celebs like Jonathan Majors who accepted the “Actor Award for Film”, Brian Tyree Henry, who was awarded “Best Supporting Actor”, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Sinqua Walls walked the carpet.

Other Critics Choice Association’s Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television honorees included Elegance Bratton who was awarded the “Social Justice Award”, Quincy Isaiah who accepted the “Rising Star Award presented by IMDbPro, and Berry Gordy who was recognized with the “Icon Award” via Billy Dee Williams.

Will YOU be watching the Critics Choice Association’s Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television?