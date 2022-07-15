Bossip Video

Life after ‘Bridgerton’

Globally thirsted over star Regé-Jean Page was front and center at “The Gray Man’ World Premiere where he flashed his panty-smoldering smile while commanding the carpet with classic Armani style.

The star-powered event bustled with appearances from Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana De Armas, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard, Jessica Henwick, Dhanush, Julia Butters, Directors Joe and Anthony Russo, and more.

Play

This comes after Page reportedly turned down $50K/episode to return to ‘Bridgerton’ which appears to be in his rear-view as he ventures off into his big screen career.

“This guy is a movie star. This is like they created a mold for movie stars… we met Regé in person, he is 10 times more charismatic in person than he is onscreen,” recalls Russo about his and brother Anthony Russo’s meeting with Page. “I know it’s hard to believe. We had a blast working with him on this movie.” “I think Ryan and Chris were a little nervous when we cast Regé,” he said, adding that “it’s a lot of competition.”

In ‘The Gray Man’–his first major film, CIA-sanctioned merchant of death Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling) aka Sierra Six is plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton) for a mission with help from Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas).

But now the tables have turned and Six is the target being hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans)–a former cohort at the CIA who will stop at nothing to take him out.

Peep the action-packed trailer below:

Play

The $200 million thriller is Netflix’s latest big budget blockbuster expected to rival last year’s smash hit ‘Red Notice‘ starring The Rock, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot.

“It’s fantastic, it’s electric,” said co-director Joe Russo about the buzzy blockbuster. “It’s also been a long time since we’ve seen a movie like this. We have two big movie stars going against each other to the tradition of like De Niro and Pacino in ‘Heat.’ This is an intense action film. Very, very entertaining performances from both actors, and they’re absolutely pitted against each other in the movie. And it’s a deliciously sociopathic turn for Chris Evans as the villain. He does [make a good sociopath], it’s quite entertaining. So I think it’s gonna be a lot of fun.”

‘The Gray Man’ hits theaters on July 15 and streams exclusively on Netflix July 22.