Bossip Video

A Married At First Sight season 16 husband and wife have finally made it to their honeymoon and BOSSIP’s giving you an exclusive first look.

During tonight’s episode of #MAFS airing at 8/7 c on Lifetime, viewers will see Shaquille and Kirsten dining in Jamaica after attending Shaq’s research conference.

As previously reported Kirsten, 32, known as “Ms. Great Expectations”, wed God-fearing doctoral candidate Shaq, 31.

The two’s wedding went smoothly and they clearly enjoyed each other’s company at the reception…

but Kirsten, who said she didn’t want to marry a bald man, didn’t give Shaq a kiss because he “didn’t ask.”

Shaq who only got to kiss his bride on the cheek was undeterred and said that he “respects her so much because she did that” and added;

“That was a moment in my life where I said, ‘Wow, you’re different.'”

Play

Later, when Shaq did formally ask for a kiss, his blushing bride still turned him down leading viewers to worry about the couple’s levels of attraction.

Despite that, things could take a turn for the better on Kirsten and Shaq’s honeymoon—if they can get over the hurdles of getting to know each other.

“Married At First Sight” Season 16 Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip from tonight’s episode, we see the couple having dinner in Jamaica.

Last week, Kirsten was less than thrilled to hear that their honeymooning would be delayed because Shaq had a research conference in Jackson, Mississippi…

and after sucking it up and attending the conference with her husband, Kirsten’s finally in a tropical paradise with Shaq by her side.

Now the two are at dinner and they’re clearly connecting, although someone thinks the other should loosen up. Shaq wants his wife to open up and pour her heart out to him.

“I don’t know if it was the pandemic or what happened but I just became closed off a little bit to myself,” admitted Kirsten. “One thing that I would need from you is to continue to be emotionally connected with me, I’m just used to being so independent.” “I want you to be more intentional with yourself,” responds Shaq. “I always say you got one life to live.”

Shaq then goes on to discuss his mentees and the joy he gets from seeing them grow and says he wants the same for his wife, but Kirsten calls him out for “talking at her.”

“How can I as your husband be there to support you?” asks Shaq. “The only thing I need is for you to just naturally talk to me,” says Kirsten. “Versus presenting your thoughts and at some points, I feel like you’re just talking at me moreso. “Just relax,” she adds.

Shaq admits that he’s been overthinking so that he can get a “perfect” response from his wife.

“That was the overthinker in me,” says Shaq. “Neither one of us are perfect,” responds Kirsten. “You don’t have to try to be perfect, just relax.”

See less than “perfect” Kirsten and Shaq’s honeymoon dinner date below.

Play

A new episode of Married at First Sight airs TONIGHT Wednesday, February 1 at 8/7 c on Lifetime!