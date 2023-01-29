Bossip Video

A newly filed trademark hints that Rihanna’s Fenty empire is set to dominate a kid-friendly lane in fashion.

In 2023, Rihanna still has people asking when her new album is coming but luckily for us her track for the Wakanda Forever soundtrack is holding us over. In addition to being an artist, Rih Rih is of course a full-fledged mogul, and the Fenty Bucks are flowing as her empire continues to grow.

So what’s next for the new mommy/mogul besides her Super Bowl performance? A recently filed trademark may hold the answers.

According to trademark attorney Josh Gerben, on January 20th Rihanna filed a new trademark for her Fenty empire, Fenty Kids.

Fenty Kids will reportedly offer a wide variety of kids’ clothes and products.

Fenty Kids will consist of the following products: clothing, swimwear, beachwear, tennis wear, surf wear, ski wear, layettes, infant wear, infants sleepers, booties, baby bibs not of paper, cloth diapers, caps, swim caps, berets, beanies, hats, aprons, scarves, bandanas, belts, suspenders, neckwear, underwear, bras, sports bras, singlets, socks, loungewear, pajamas, sleepwear, leggings, body shapers, gloves, mittens, and footwear.

Considering how quickly Fenty can push out products and considering that Rih is a new mom, we hope the kids can cop Fenty before the summer.