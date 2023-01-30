Jennifer Hudson and Common have reportedly taken their relationship to the next level.
According to reports from RadarOnline, the longtime friends have turned their working relationship into something much more serious. Sources say that the friendship developed into a romance after working together as on-screen lovers in the upcoming thriller, Breathe.
“They’ve known each other for years,” an insider said about the couple. “Things took a romantic turn while they were filming in Philadelphia over the summer. When the day’s shoot wrapped, they’d always find their way to each other’s side.”
As first reported by RadarOnline, the pair was first spotted together over the summer when they went out for a date night at a romantic dinner in Philadelphia. At the time, one witness told popular Instagram celebrity spotting page Deuxmoi the two were “cozy and flirty” throughout the entire dinner.
“Lot of cuddling and giggling,” the source added, sharing a photo of Hudson and her costar smiling from ear to ear.
Just a couple of weeks later, the rapper and the EGOT winner were seen together at her annual back-to-school giveaway in Chicago.
“People create their narratives of it…we shot a film together and he played my husband,” she said. “We gotta eat in between that moments.”
