“Lot of cuddling and giggling,” the source added, sharing a photo of Hudson and her costar smiling from ear to ear.

Just a couple of weeks later, the rapper and the EGOT winner were seen together at her annual back-to-school giveaway in Chicago.

While their romance has been all but confirmed by the couple, Hudson has downplayed romance rumors about the fellow musician.

“People create their narratives of it…we shot a film together and he played my husband,” she said. “We gotta eat in between that moments.”

However, according to the insider, “They’ve kept up their communication since shooting the movie. They get together whenever their schedules allow.”

Jennifer Hudson has largely remained single since her 2017 split from wrestler David Otunga, with whom she shares a son David, 13. Common’s last public relationship was with Tiffany Haddish, who he split from more than a year ago.