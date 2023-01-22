Dubai-Yoncé’: Beyoncé Performs Live For First Time Since 2018, Duets With Blue Ivy At Atlantis The Royal Hotel

This is not a drill! Beyoncé returned to the stage for the first time in five years with a larger-than-life show Saturday in Dubai.

The performance reportedly included a $24 million paycheck and celebrated the grand opening of the Atlantis The Royal Hotel.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the star-studded night was a family affair, with Blue Ivy joining Beyoncé onstage for a duet and many members of the Knowles-Carter clan in the audience.

Chloe x Halle, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Kendall Jenner, Terrence J, Chanel Ayan, and Nia Long were on the exclusive guest list for the private performance.

Nobody makes a comeback like the Queen. The 75-minute show fittingly began with an epic fireworks display. Beyoncé emerged like a goddess on the Egyptian-themed set in a feathered corseted yellow gown by Atelier Zuhra to sing her cover of “At Last” by Etta James from Cadillac Records.

Check out the spectacular sparks flying as she took the stage.

“Welcome, everybody. I feel so honored to be here,” she graciously said to the crowd. The first set included classics like “XO,” “Flaws and All,” and “Halo.” A full band, the 48-piece all-female orchestra Firdaus, and backup dancers all in bright red costumes. Lebanese all-female precision dance group The Mayyas, known for winning America’s Got Talent, also performed, surrounding Beyonce with intricate, unforgettable formations. Iconic Emmy-winner Fatima Robinson choreographed the live show.

The invite-only concert confiscated attendees’ phones for the strict policy against taking pictures and videos. That didn’t stop the Hive from somehow sneaking some stunning footage.

Beyoncé’s comeback performance was a family affair

The most epic collaborator of the night was also the youngest, her daughter Blue making her debut public performance. The 11-year-old joined her mom for a duet of their 2019 Grammy Award-winning hit song, “Brown Skin Girl.”

“Where are all my brown skin girls? Give it up for my baby, my brown skin girl, Miss Blue Ivy Carter! Love to all the brown skin girls. If you love brown skin women, help me sing,” Beyoncé said.

Blue took the stage in a sparkling red skirted jumpsuit and sneakers. Beyoncé put a reassuring arm around her before the adorable mom-and-daughter duo performed choreography together. Baby girl is a star in the making.

“My beautiful children are here to see their mom perform,” the 41-year-old announced. The 5-year-old twins Rumi and Sir were in the audience with Jay-Z, Tina Knowles-Lawson, and Mathew Knowles.

The Queen left no crumbs, coming back to the stage for seconds and thirds

Is it really a Beyoncé concert without a wardrobe change? She returned in a glorious red and gold skirted jumpsuit by Lebanese designer Nicolas Jebran.

The second set included a mix of classics like “I Care,” and the Shakira duet “Beautiful Liar” with Black Is King ballads “Otherside,” “Bigger, and “Spirit.”

For the show-stopping finale, Beyoncé rocked a crystal-coated sheer pink mini-dress with matching gloves and tights by Ukrainian designer Frolov. We still didn’t get a sneak peek of the Renaissance visuals or tour performance. However, she served several high-energy hits with a Middle Eastern-inspired twist, “Crazy In Love,” and “Naughty Girl” accompanied by The Mayyas. Not only was the mic on, but the Queen even blessed us with the Arabic vocal scales for the new intro to “Countdown.”

In true icon fashion, Beyoncé brought down the house with an epic rendition of “Drunk In Love.” She (almost) walked on water before ascending to the heavens under a hail of water jets and fireworks.

If this is what a 75-minute show looks like, the Renaissance performances are well worth the wait.

Long live the Queen!