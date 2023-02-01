Bossip Video

Tom Brady announces his retirement in a short and straight-to-the-point Instagram video thanking his friends and family.

Last year sports journalists everywhere worked hard, connected with sources, and eventually broke the news Tom Brady was retiring. The only problem was Brady himself hadn’t made an announcement and it seemed more like a spoiler. A year ago today Brady was able to announce his retirement himself in his own way.

The problem is that only lasted 40 days and Brady retracted his retirement and set his sights on the 2023 Super Bowl. Here we are at the end of the 2022-2023 season and the Buccaneers ended the season 8-9. While their record made them 1st in the NFC South they couldn’t get past the Dallas Cowboys in the postseason. The only question left after the tough loss is if TB12 would return for another season.

Tom Brady Announces His Retirement On Instagram, Says It’s “For Real This Time”

Tom’s faux retirement from last year was predictable and not surprising by any means. What was surprising is the off-field family drama that lead to divorce. After 13 years Brady and his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen made their divorce official after months of rumors.

Today TB12 cut straight-to-the point and posted an Instagram video announcing his retirement on his own terms.

“I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first,” Brady said in a video on Twitter. “I won’t be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year, so really thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me.”

Will Tom stay retired? It seems likely this time but once he starts thinking of a life without football that could all change. Until then the GOAT is officially clocked out.