‘Love After Lockup’ Exclusive: Cameron’s Family Call Out Aris’ Behavior As A Red Flag

We’re just a day away from a new episode of Love After Lockup and we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure.

It’s Thursday and our favorite guilty pleasure reality show airs tomorrow. In this exclusive clip from Love After Lockup Cameron joins his family at the party they’ve thrown for him but Aris opts to stay at home. Her decision doesn’t sit well with Cameron’s family, who were looking forward to meeting his new wife. Furthermore, Cameron’s family has concerns about him doing too much after just being released.

Check out the clip below:

Sorry Aris, but we’re with Cam’s sis on this one. Don’t you think she could have perked up at least a little bit for the phone call? Do you think Aris will redeem herself after missing her first opportunity to meet Cameron’s family?

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Derek finally decides to come clean to his brothers, but ghosts Monique in the process. Nathan and Skylar go missing.

We already know that the ghosting thing isn’t going to go well with Monique! We’re looking forward to catching this one.

The brand-new episode of Love After Lockup airs tomorrow Friday, February 3rd at 9pm EST on WeTV.

Will you be watching? Who is your favorite couple this season on Love After Lockup?