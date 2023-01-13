Bossip Video

Tory Lanez’s father provides an update on his son while he sits behind bars including his feelings on Megan Thee Stallion.

Tory Lanez spent his Christmas behind bars following the guilty verdict in his trial over shooting Megan Thee Stallion. After two years of rumors, online beef and petty antics, it seemed the ordeal was over or so we thought. Since Tory has been behind bars, he has hired a new lawyer and reportedly will be seeking a retrial. One person who proclaimed the outcome of the trial was unfair was his father Sonstar Peterson. Last night, he took to Instagram Live to give a few updates of his own.

Tory Lanez’s Father Claims He Has ‘Forgiven,’ Megan Thee Stallion Says She Was Used Against Tory By ‘The Machine’

Tory Lanez’s father Sonstar revealed on his Instagram Live that he and Tory Lanez have forgiven Megan Thee Stallion.

“Both my son, myself, and others of our family have long decided that we are not going to hold any animosity against Megan Thee Stallion.” Mr. Peterson stated. “The principle of forgiveness is important in order to cleanse one’s heart.”

Tory’s father went on to claim Meg was being used by “the machine” to target his son. Why the machine would want to target an unsigned artist from Canada wasn’t stated. From his rant outside the courthouse, it’s safe to say in his mind the machine is Roc Nation.

“Yes we have forgiven her,“ he stated. “But what we will not back down from is the machine that has been in the background trying to press a narrative in order to use this girl for what they have used her for.”

While Tory and his family maintained his innocence throughout the trial, at the end of the day two facts remain. Megan Thee Stallion was shot while in his vehicle and he was found guilty of discharging the firearm. Unless the forgiveness is coming from the lips of Megan Thee Stallion, it’s irrelevant.