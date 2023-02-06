The 65th annual Grammys took place last night with big winners including Viola Davis, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar and more.
Before the main show aired, Viola Davis became just the 18th person to achieve the EGOT, the esteemed accomplishment of winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award. Viola’s win for her best-selling autobiography audiobook Finding Me officially elevated her to the highly coveted status.
“I wrote this book to honor the 6-year-old Viola,” said the star. “To honor her life, her joy, her trauma, everything.”
The Black girl magic continued into the evening with Beyoncé making Grammy history. Beyoncé’s four wins of the evening broke the record for most Grammy wins by any artist ever.
Queen Bey now holds the record with 32, right behind her is Quincy Jones with 28, Stevie Wonder with 25, hubby Jay-Z with 23 and Kanye West with 21.
You can see the full list of last night’s winners below.
2023 Grammy Award Winners List
Record of the Year
“Don’t Shut Me Down” — ABBA
“Easy on Me” — Adele
“Break My Soul” — Beyoncé
“Good Morning Gorgeous” – Mary J. Blige
“You and Me on the Rock” — Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius
“Woman” — Doja Cat
“Bad Habit” — Steve Lacy
“The Heart Part 5” — Kendrick Lamar
“About Damn Time” — Lizzo
“As It Was” — Harry Styles
Album of the Year
Voyage — ABBA
30 — Adele
Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny
Renaissance — Beyoncé
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J. Blige
In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile
Music of the Spheres — Coldplay
Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar
Special — Lizzo
Harry’s House — Harry Styles
Song of the Year
“abcdefu” — Sara Davis, GAYLE, and Dave Pittenger, songwriters (GAYLE)
“About Damn Time” — Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin, and Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo)
“All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)” — Liz Rose and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
“As It Was” — Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon, and Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles)
“Bad Habit” — Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby, and Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy)
“Break My Soul” — Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, and Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé)
“Easy on Me” — Adele Adkins and Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)
“God Did” — Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, Shawn Carter, F. LeBlanc, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts and Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend, and Fridayy)
“The Heart Part 5” — Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar, A. Ross, Matt Schaeffer, and L. Ware, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)
“Just Like That” — Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)
Best New Artist
Anitta
Omar Apollo
DOMi & JD Beck
Samara Joy
Latto
Måneskin
Muni Long
Tobe Nwigwe
Molly Tuttle
Wet Leg
Best Pop Vocal Album
Voyage — ABBA
30 — Adele
Music of the Spheres — Coldplay
Special — Lizzo
Harry’s House — Harry Styles
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Easy on Me” — Adele
“Moscow Mule” — Bad Bunny
“Woman” — Doja Cat
“Bad Habit” — Steve Lacy
“About Damn Time” — Lizzo
“As It Was” — Harry Styles
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Don’t Shut Me Down” — ABBA
“Bam Bam” — Camila Cabello feat. Ed Sheeran
“My Universe” — Coldplay and BTS
“I Like You (A Happier Song)” — Post Malone and Doja Cat
“Unholy” — Sam Smith and Kim Petras
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Higher — Michael Bublé
When Christmas Comes Around… — Kelly Clarkson
I Dream of Christmas (Extended) — Norah Jones
Evergreen — Pentatonix
Thank You — Diana Ross
Best Dance/Electronic Dance Recording
“Break My Soul” — Beyoncé
“Rosewood” — Bonobo
“Don’t Forget My Love” — Diplo and Miguel
“I’m Good (Blue)” — David Guetta and Bebe Rexha
“Intimidated” — Kaytranada feat. H.E.R.
“On My Knees” — Rüfüs Du Sol
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Renaissance — Beyoncé
Fragments — Bonobo
Diplo — Diplo
The Last Goodbye — Odesza
Surrender — Rüfü Du Sol
Best Alternative Music Album
WE — Arcade Fire
Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You — Big Thief
Fossora — Björk
Wet Leg — Wet Leg
Cool It Down — Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Best R&B Performance
“Virgo’s Groove” — Beyoncé
“Over” — Lucky Dave
“Hurt Me So Good” — Jazmine Sullivan
“Here With Me” — Mary J. Blige feat. Anderson .Paak
“HRS & HRS” — Muni Long
Best Progressive R&B Album
Operation Funk — Cory Henry
Drones — Terrace Martin
Red Balloon — Tank and the Bangas
Gemini Rights — Steve Lacy
Starfruit — Moonchild
Best Traditional R&B Performance
“Do 4 Love” — Snoh Aalegra
“Plastic Off the Sofa” — Beyoncé
“Good Morning Gorgeous” — Mary J. Blige
“Keeps on Fallin'” — Babyface feat. Ella Mai
“‘Round Midnight” — Adam Blackstone feat. Jazmine Sullivan
Best R&B Song
“Cuff It” — Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Beyoncé, Mary Christine Brockert, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Morten Ristorp, Nile Rodgers and Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)
“Good Morning Gorgeous” — Mary J. Blige, David Brown, Dernst Emile II, Gabriella Wilson, and Tiara Thomas, songwriters (Mary J. Blige)
“HRS & HRS” — Hamadi Aaabi, Dyland Graham, Thaddis “Kuk” Harrell, Brandon John-Baptiste, Priscilla Renea, Isaac Wriston and Justin Nathaniel Zim, songwriters (Muni Long)
“Hurt Me So Good” — Akeel Henry, Michael Holmes, Luca Mauti, Jazmine Sullivan, and Elliott Trent, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)
“Please Don’t Walk Away” — PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)
Best R&B Album
Watch the Sun — PJ Morton
Black Radio III — Robert Glasper
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J. Blige
Breezy (Deluxe) — Chris Brown
Candydrip — Lucky Daye
Best Rap Performance
“God Did” — DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend and Fridayy
“Vegas” — Doja Cat
“Pushin P” — Gunna and Future feat. Young Thug
“F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” — Hitkidd and Glorilla
“The Heart Part 5” — Kendrick Lamar
Best Rap Album
God Did — DJ Khaled
I Never Liked You — Future
Come Home the Kids Miss You — Jack Harlow
Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar
It’s Almost Dry — Pusha T
Best Melodic Rap Performance
“Beautiful” — DJ Khaled feat. Future and SZA
“Wait For U” — Future feat. Drake and Tems
“First Class” — Jack Harlow
“Die Hard” — Kendrick Lamar feat. Blxst and Amanda Reifer
“Big Energy (Live)” — Latto
Best Rap Song
“Churchill Downs” — Ace G, Bedrm, Matthew Samuels, Tahrence Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Jack Harlow and José Velazquez, songwriters (Jack Harlow feat. Drake)
“The Heart Part 5” — Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar, A. Ross, Matt Schaeffer and L. Ware, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)
“Wait For U” — Tejiri Akpoghene, Floyd E. Bentley III, Isaac De Boni, Jacob Canady, Aubrey Graham, Israel Ayomide Fowobaje, Nayvadius Wilburn, Michael Mule, Oluwatoroti Oke and Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Future feat. Drake and Tems)
“God Did” — Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, Shawn Carter, F. LeBlanc, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts and Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend, and Fridayy)
“Pushin P” — Lucas Depante, Nayvadius Wilburn, Sergio Kitchens, Wesley Tyler Glass, and Jeffrey Lamar Williams, songwriters (Gunna and Future feat. Young Thug)
Best Country Song
“Circles Around This Town” — Ryan Hurd, Julia Michaels, Maren Morris and Jimmy Robbins, songwriters (Maren Morris)
“Doin’ This” — Luke Combs, Drew Parker and Robert Williford, songwriters (Luke Combs)
“I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)” — Lori McKenna and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
“If I Was a Cowboy” — Jesse Frasure and Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
“I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die” — Rodney Crowell and Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Willie Nelson)
“Til You Can’t” — Matt Rogers and Ben Stennis, songwriters (Cody Johnson)
Best Country Solo Performance
“Heartfirst” — Kelsea Ballerini
“Something in the Orange” — Zach Bryan
“In His Arms” — Miranda Lambert
“Circles Around This Town” — Maren Morris
“Live Forever” — Willie Nelson
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“Wishful Drinking” — Ingrid Andress and Sam Hunt
“Midnight Rider’s Prayer” — Brothers Osborne
“Outrunnin’ Your Memory” — Luke Combs and Miranda Lambert
“Does He Love You — Revisited” — Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton
“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” — Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
“Going Where the Lonely Go” — Robert Plant and Alison Krauss
Best Country Album
Growin’ Up — Luke Combs
Palomino — Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville — Ashley McBryde
Humble Quest — Maren Morris
A Beautiful Time — Willie Nelson
Best Americana Album
In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile
Things Happen That Way — Dr. John
Good to Be… — Keb’ Mo’
Raise the Roof — Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Just Like That… — Bonnie Raitt
Best American Roots Song
“Bright Star” — Anaïs Mitchell, songwriter (Anaïs Mitchell)
“Forever” — Sheryl Crow & Jeff Trott, songwriters (Sheryl Crow)
“High and Lonesome” — T Bone Burnett & Robert Plant, songwriters (Robert Plant & Alison Krauss)
“Just Like That” — Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)
“Prodigal Daughter” — Tim O’Brien & Aoife O’Donovan, songwriters (Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell)
“You and Me on the Rock” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius)
Best American Roots Performance
“Someday It’ll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version)” — Bill Anderson feat. Dolly Parton
“Life According to Raechel” — Madison Cunningham
“Oh Betty” – Fantastic Negrito
“Stompin’ Ground” — Aaron Neville with the Dirty Dozen Brass Band
“Prodigal Daughter” — Aoife O’Donovan and Allison Russell
Best Rock Performance
“So Happy It Hurts” — Bryan Adams
“Old Man” — Beck
“Wild Child” — The Black Keys
“Broken Horses” — Brandi Carlile
“Crawl!” — IDLES
“Patient Number 9” — Ozzy Osbourne feat. Jeff Beck
Best Rock Song
“Black Summer” – Flea, John Frusciante, Anthony Kiedis & Chad Smith, songwriters (Red Hot Chili Peppers)
“Blackout” – Brady Ebert, Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory & Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)
“Broken Horses” – Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
“Harmonia’s Dream” – Robbie Bennett & Adam Granduciel, songwriters (The War On Drugs)
“Patient Number 9” – John Osbourne, Chad Smith, Ali Tamposi, Robert Trujillo & Andrew Wotman, songwriters (Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck)
Best Rock Album
Dropout Boogie – The Black Keys
The Boy Named If – Elvis Costello & The Imposters Crawler Idles
Mainstream Sellout – Machine Gun Kelly
Patient Number 9 – Ozzy Osbourne
Lucifer on the Sofa – Spoon
Best Metal Performance
“Call Me Little Sunshine” – Ghost
“We’ll Be Back” – Megadeth
“Kill Or Be Killed” – Muse
“Degradation Rules” – Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi
“Blackout” – Turnstile
Best Reggae Album
The Kalling – Kabaka Pyramid
Gifted – Koffee
Scorcha – Sean Paul
Third Time’s The Charm – Protoje
Com Fly Wid Mi – Shaggy
Best Jazz Vocal Album
The Evening : Live at APPARATUS — The Baylor Project
Linger Awhile — Samara Joy
Fade to Black — Carmen Lundy
Fifty — The Manhattan Transfer with The WDR Funkhausorchester
Ghost Song — Cécile Mc
Lorin Salvant
Best Gospel Album
Die to Live – Maranda Curtis
Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live) – Ricky Dillard
Clarity – DOE
One Deluxe – Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
All Things New – Tye Tribbett
Best Latin Pop Album
Aguilera — Christina Aguilera
Pasieros — Rubén Blades and Boca Livre
De Adentro Pa Afuera — Camilo
Viajante — Fonseca
Dharma + — Sebastián Yatra
Best Música Urbana Album
Trap Cake, Vol. 2 — Rauw Alejandro
Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny
Legendaddy — Daddy Yankee
La 167 — Farruko
The Love & Sex Tape — Maluma
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
El Alimento — Cimafunk
Tinta y Tiempo — Jorge Drexler
1940 Carmen — Mon Laferte
Alegoría — Gaby Moreno
Los Años Salvajes — Fito Paez
Motomami — Rosalía
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (including Tejano)
Abeja Reina — Chiquis
Un Canto Por México — El Musical — Natalia Lafourcade
La Reunión (Deluxe) — Los Tigres del Norte
EP #1 Forajido — Christian Nodal
Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe) — Marco Antonio Solís
Tropical Latin Album
Pa’lla Voy — Marc Anthony
Quiero Verte Feliz — La Santa Cecilia
Lado A Lado B — Víctor Manuelle
Legendario — Tito Nieves
Imágenes Latinas — Spanish Harlem Orchestra
Cumbiana II — Carlos Vives
Best Comedy Album
The Closer — Dave Chappelle
Comedy Monster — Jim Gaffigan
A Little Brains, A Little Talent — Randy Rainbow
Sorry — Louis CK
We All Scream — Patton Oswalt
Best Global Music Performance
“Udhero Na” – Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar
“Gimme Love” – Matt B & Eddy Kenzo
“Last Last” – Burna Boy
“Neva Bow Down” – Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro
“Bayethe” – Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode
Best Global Music Album
Shuruaat — Berklee Indian Ensemble
Love, Damini — Burna Boy
Queen of Sheba — Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf
Between Us… (Live) — Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley featuring Manu Delago
Sakura — Masa Takumi
Best Music Video
“Easy on Me” — Adele (Xavier Dolan, video director; Xavier Dolan and Nancy Grant, video producers)
“Yet to Come” — BTS (Yong Seok Choi [Lumpens], video director; Tiffany Suh, video producer)
“Woman” — Doja Cat (Chlid, video director; Missy Galanida, Sam Houston, Michelle Larkin and Isaac Rice, video producers)
“The Heart Part 5” — Kendrick Lamar (Dave Free and Kendrick Lamar, video directors; Jason Baum and Jamie Rabineau, video producers)
“As It Was” — Harry Styles (Tanu Muino, video director; Frank Borin, Ivanna Borin, Fred Bonham Carter and Alexa Haywood, video producers)
“All Too Well: The Short Film” — Taylor Swift (Taylor Swift, video director, Saul Germaine, video producer)
Best Music Film
Adele One Night Only — Adele
Our World — Justin Bieber
Billie Eilish Live at the O2 — Billie Eilish
Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance) — Rosalía
Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story — Various Artists
A Band A Brotherhood A Barn — Neil Young and Crazy Horse
Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical
Amy Allen
Nija Charles
Tobias Jesso Jr.
The-Dream
Laura Veltz
Best Alternative Music Performance
“There’d Better Be a Mirrorball” — Arctic Monkeys
“Certainty” — Big Thief
“King” — Florence + the Machine
“Chaise Longue” — Wet Leg
“Spitting Off the Edge of the World” — Yeah Yeah Yeahs feat. Perfume Genius
Best Americana Performance
“Silver Moon (A Tribute to Michael Nesmith)” — Eric Alexandrakis
“There You Go Again” — Asleep at the Wheel feat. Lyle Lovett
“The Message” — Blind Boys of Alabama feat. Black Violin
“You and Me on the Rock” — Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius
“Made Up Mind” — Bonnie Raitt
Best Song Written for Visual Media
“Be Alive” (from King Richard) — Beyoncé and Darius Scott Dixson, songwriters (Beyoncé)
“Carolina” (from Where the Crawdads Sing) — Taylor Swift, songwriter, Taylor Swift
“Hold My Hand” (from Top Gun: Maverick) — Bloodpop and Stefani Germanotta, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
“Keep Rising (The Woman King)” (from The Woman King) — Angélique Kidjo, Jeremy Lutito and Jessy Wilson, songwriters (Jessy Wilson feat. Angélique Kidjo)
“Nobody Like U” (from Turning Red) — Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo, Grayson Villanueva)
“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” (from Encanto) — Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Carolina Gaitán — La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz, and Encanto – Cast)
Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games And Other Interactive Media
Aliens: Fireteam Elite — Austin Wintory, composer
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök — Stephanie Economou, composer
Call of Duty: Vanguard — Bear McCreary, composer
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy — Richard Jacques, composer
Old World — Christopher Tin, composer
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
Elvis
Encanto
Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol 2)
Top Gun: Maverick
West Side Story
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)
The Batman — Michael Giacchino, composer
Encanto — Germaine Franco, composer
No Time to Die — Hans Zimmer, composer
The Power of the Dog — Jonny Greenwood, composer
Succession: Season 3 — Nicholas Britell, composer
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
Black Men Are Precious — Ethelbert Miller
Call Us What We Carry: Poems — Amanda Gorman
Hiding in Plain View — Malcolm-Jamal Warner
The Poet Who Sat by the Door — J. Ivy
You Will Be Someone’s Ancestor. Act Accordingly. — Amir Sulaiman
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
Act Like You Got Some Sense – Jamie Foxx
All About Me!: My Remarkable Life In Show Business by Mel Brooks – Mel Brooks
Aristotle and Dante Dive Into The Waters of The World – Lin-Manuel Miranda
Finding Me – Viola Davis
Music Is History – Questlove
