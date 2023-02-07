First Look At Jack Harlow & Sinqua Walls In ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Remake

Are you ready for White Men Can’t Jump?

Platinum-selling rapper Jack Harlow is stepping into his acting era in White Men Can’t Jump which remixes the iconic 1992 film (starring Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson) into a modern comedy celebrating the streetball hustling culture of Los Angeles.

“I put the time in with the script… I tried to be egoless during the audition, take notes, do what I had to do,” said Harlow in an interview with Zane Lowe. “I just want to kill it. I just want to be good, and I want to do everything I can to make it good.”





In this version of White Men Can’t Jump, Harlow stars as former hoops star Jeremy whose injuries stalled his career before he somehow teams up with once promising player Kamal (Sinqua Walls) who derailed his own future in the sport.

Juggling tenuous relationships, financial pressures and serious internal struggles, the two ballers—opposites who are seemingly miles apart—find they might have more in common than they imagined possible.

Directed by Calmatic (House Party) and written by Kenya Barris and Doug Hall, the 20th Century Studios film also stars Teyana Taylor, Laura Harrier, Vince Staples, Myles Bullock, and Lance Reddick.

“He was very committed and got emotional for a scene and took it there, and then once we got on set, it was a wrap,” said Calmatic about Jack Harlow in an interview with Variety. “His charm from being an artist leapt over to his acting side.” “I’m calling it now. I feel like 10 years from now, it’s going to be ‘Jack Harlow, the actor, who just happens to also be one of the best rappers in the game.'”

White Men Can’t Jump premieres exclusively on Hulu May 19, 2023.