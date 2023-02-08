‘Kold x Windy’ Exclusive: Malika Is Surprised To Come Face To Face With… Her Mom!

It’s a great time to be a female rapper, but when you’re Kold x Windy it still ain’t easy.

Have you been keeping up with WeTV’s powerful scripted series Kold x Windy? Set in Chicago’s south side, the original series follows rising hip hop and drill star Malika “Kold” Wise (Sh’Kia Augustin, Black Lightning); who is desperate to create a better life for her and her son in Chicago’s south side. Her trusted confidant and group member Renee “Windy” Johnson (Nijah Brenea, Rap Sh!t), is a rapper with a strong dedication to the city streets. As Malika’s career begins to ignite, the challenges she faces start to stack up. Her lifelong hustle – credit card fraud – catches up with her, and rival drill artists start to view her as a threat. When new love arises, the pressures of making music, her hustle, and her troubled son may stand in the way…alongside Renee who does not support Malika’s desire to change her image and will stop at nothing to prevent it. Will Malika be able to break free of her life of street crime to achieve her music dreams and save her family?

We’ve got an exclusive clip from this week’s episode where Malika is called to Gigi’s only to be confronted by her mother. But it’s not the happy reunion her mom was hoping for as Malika goes OFF, giving her mom her full wrath after being abandoned years before. Check out the clip below:

Play

Here’s what to expect from the episode:

Malika & Renee squash their beef but face new rivals. Malika gets long-awaited news but must tell a secret. A surprise visitor stuns the neighborhood. Stephanie gets involved in a huge stain that hits close to home.

The new episode of ‘Kold x Windy’ airs Thursday, February 9 at 10 PM ET/9 PM CT on WE tv. New episodes become available on popular AMC streaming service ALLBLK every Monday.