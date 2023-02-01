‘Kold x Windy’ Exclusive: Marlon Promises To Handle Malika’s Bad Blood With Dirty

We’re just a day away from another action-packed episode of Kold x Windy and we’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure.

In this week’s exclusive clip from Thursday’s all-new Kold x Windy episode, Kold tells Marlon that Dirty came after her and Windy – and he’s not happy.

Check out the clip below:

Do you think Malika is going to regret telling Marlon about Dirty? Or will he really put an end to the issues? As much as we’d love for Kold to find happiness, we’re not sure we trust Marlon completely.

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Shelley reveals a secret that changes everything. Renee struggles with her past. Malika & Renee scramble to hide their tracks after a deadly ambush. Kold & Windy get a big break.

If you’re new to KOLD X WINDY the series follows a female rap duo as they navigate the dangers of the drill music game and the streets in Chicago. On their hustle to the top, they face crime, violence, and betrayal, from white-collar money-making “stains” to rival gangs and explosive personal relationships. Ultimately, their sisterhood is put to the test as Malika “Kold” Wise yearns for a better life while Renee “Windy” Johnson craves street credibility.

The brand new episode of KOLD X WINDY, airs tomorrow, Thursday, February 2 at 10/9c on WE tv.