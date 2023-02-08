‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Exclusive: Can Twist Resist Temptation In The Form Of Sakoya?

Happy Hump Day! We’ve got an exclusive clip from Thursday’s episode of <em>Growing Up Hip Hop featuring Twist and Sakoya.

In the clip from this week’s episode of Growing Up Hip Hop Twist meets up with Sakoya and tells her he’s feeling tempted by her but torn because he’s been trying to work things out with his ex.

Check out the clip below:

Play

Cheers to big hearts and bigger a$$es! So do you think Sakoya and Twist will actually cross the line? Or is this a made-for-TV romance?

Here’s what to expect from the episode:

Tee Tee decides to bury the hatchet when she learns that Egypt is pregnant. Twist turns to God to resist temptation, and tries to find his way back to an old flame. Aaliyah has had enough of Eric’s gambling and decides to do something about it.

Listen, we’ve been waiting on Tee Tee and Egypt to bury the hatchet for how long now? It would be amazing if they finally put their issues behind them. We probably should congratulate Twist on finding some faith too right? Now hopefully Eric will get himself together and we can hope for a super positive finale in the near future.

The brand new episode of Growing Up Hip Hop premieres Thursday, February 9th on WE tv

Will you be watching?