The 12th annual NFL Honors took place on Thursday and sports stars and entertainers swarmed Phoenix’s Symphony Hall for an extravagant affair.

Seen on the Super Bowl LVII scene was host Kelly Clarkson who became the first woman to ever host the celebration…

and repped for the Cowboys in a #88 jersey dress.

and she of course was happy to see Dallas QB Dak Prescott who went on to win the Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

They were joined by Coach Prime Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds…

a sharply suited H.E.R…

Holly Robinson Peete and her hubby Rodney…

Tiffany Haddish…

an interestly outfitted Flavor Flav…

stunning sportscaster Taylor Rooks…

and Sheryl Lee Ralph ahead of her performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” on Sunday.

Ralph also hit the NFL Honors stage as a presenter and shocked the audience by bringing Damar Hamlin to the stage.

Hamlin joined the medical personnel who acted quickly and saved his life after he went into cardiac arrest on the field during a game in January. The first responders were honored for their work and Hamlin shared his thanks.

“First I would like to just thank God for even being here,” said Hamlin who collapsed when the Buffalo Bills played the Cincinnati Bengals. “Sudden cardiac arrest was nothing I would’ve ever chosen to be a part of my story. But that’s because sometimes, our own visions are too small. My vision was about playing in the NFL and being the best player I could be. But God’s plan was to have a purpose greater than any game in this world.”

“I want to give a special thank you to everyone on this stage for everything they did for me,” Hamlin added. “And thank you to everyone around the world who prayed for me and hoped for me. The journey will continue.”

