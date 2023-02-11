Bossip Video

While #RHOA Alum Porsha Williams lives out her happily ever after, Falynn Pina is announcing a split, one that fans think Porsha’s perennial petty hubby is shading.

Falynn and her fiancé Jaylan Banks announced to the world Thursday, February 9, that they were going their separate ways. Taking to her Instagram story, Falynn shared, “It is with deep sadness in our hearts that we have decided to end our journey as a couple.”

“Though we love each other very much, we feel it is best to part ways,” Falynn continued. “Our bond as family and friends will never be broken. We ask for privacy at this time.”

Jaylan followed suit and posted the same message to his page without explaining why the couple decided to call it quits. Back in October 2021, Falynn announced her engagement to Jaylan, which came nearly three months after she finalized her divorce from Simon Guobadia.

The two went through a tough loss in mid-January of this year when Falynn, unfortunately, suffered a miscarriage.

“The Lord called our baby home. Though we understand that God has a plan, our home is filled with tears and broken hearts. Rest in heaven, Jean Pina Mommy and Daddy love you so very much.”

Fans and supporters of the #RHOA alum sent encouraging messages and she shared that her home was “filled with tears” and “broken hearts” as they mourned the loss of their unborn child. The pair currently shares a daughter, Emma Sang, who they welcomed in November 2021.

Many are familiar with Falynn because of her time as Simon Guobadia’s wife who appeared on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Falynn and many of her supporters believed Simon “messed around” with Porsha while the two were still married but Simon and Porsha have denied the claims.

According to Simon, Falynn actually cheated with Jaylan during their marriage and conceived a child. It wasn’t long before Falynn and Simon divorced and Porsha took on the last name of Guobadia.

The two tied the knot not once but twice last year in an American and African ceremony. The lovebirds currently making their world tour have stopped in three locations, including Costa Rica and Paris, for their honeymoon.

Simon took to Instagram to let everyone know just how happy he is with his new wife.

“The Guobadias STILL Honeymooning; from Paris to Malta and now Costa Rica,” he captioned the photo carousel. “Two weddings…three honeymoon locations. God is good. #blacklovematters #livingourbestdamnlife”

Fans took to Simon’s comment section to congratulate the couple while some fans took the time to “call him out” on his shadiness. One user wrote, “The shade, the shade, the shade 😎 😎😎🤣 😂 🙈🙈🙈.” Another user in support of the couple wrote, “👏👏👏👏it’s never shade to show love to your spouse! No matter who it makes uncomfortable!

Porsha posted the same photos on her page with the caption, “My Now & Forver❤️ #HoneyMooners 🇨🇷 #TheGuobadias” along with a few videos of the two enjoying their time on their trips.

It is quite clear to see that Porsha and Simon are living their best life and enjoying their new roles as husband and wife.

Do YOU think Simon was shading Falynn?