Falynn Pina is a free woman. The reality star who’s been publicly speaking on her split from Porsha Williams’ speedy spouse-to-be, announced this week that her divorce is final.

On Monday, Falynn, 31, shared on her Instagram Story that she is “officially divorced” from businessman Simon Guobadia.

“It’s a party!” Falynn wrote. “It’s a partyyy!!!” This comes after Porsha wrote in her May 10 engagement announcement that Simon’s divorce from her The Real Housewives of Atlanta co-worker was “settled.”

“For all of you that need facts, I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January,” wrote the #RHOA star. “I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That’s between the two of them. Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon’s divorce has been settled.”

This divorce finalization also comes after Falynn recently went public with her best friend turned boyfriend Jaylan Banks who Simon alleged Falynn cheated with and is “pregnant by.” Falynn is continuing to deny her ex-husband’s cheating and pregnancy claims.

As previously reported Simon, 57, filed for divorce from Falynn twice; the first time was back in January before he called it off pending an attempted reconciliation. Simon then filed again in February. The two were together for five years, married for two.

In divorce docs, Simon asked the court to “grant him a divorce immediately” and said that he and his wife were currently separated. The businessman said the marriage was “irretrievably broken” and asked the court to enforce the prenuptial agreement they signed two days before their wedding.

Falynn recently shared that despite the prenup stating that she had 30 days to vacate the marital home pending a split, Simon pushed for her to leave in 15.

“My attorney was trying to do the best he could but guess who has to pay her own attorney’s fees? Me,” Falynn told Tisa Tells. “He was pushing me into a corner, it got to a point where the therapist was begging him pretty much to not leave me out there.”

Well damn. Despite that, it looks like Falynn’s doing just fine and finally feeling free.

Good for her!