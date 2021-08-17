Bossip Video

After already announcing their YouTube channel, Falynn Pina and her bestie boo Jaylan Banks are announcing even BIGGER news; THEY’RE PREGNANT.

Earlier today the couple released a YouTube video and made it official.

“Jaylan and I will actually be having a baby,” said Falynn on the “Meet The Pinas” YouTube channel. “Jaylan and I are expecting. We’re adding another little one to the crazy bunch, it’s Jaylan’s first baby. I do realize that a lot of you and a lot of the blogs have somehow caught wind of our little news but we wanted to make sure we made it past the two-month mark,” she added.

She also noted that she was being “superstitious” surrounding her pregnancy announcement.

“I’m so relieved to finally be able to get out the house,” said Falynn.

Jaylan also spoke on becoming a first-time dad while being an “amazing” father figure to Falynn’s three sons. Falynn likened him to a best friend/dad to her boys.

“I’m just ready as I can ever be,” said Jaylan. I’ve always wanted to have some kind of father figure in my life. I’m giving back to the boys what I was never able to receive. I’m ready to start this new adventure, definitely with you!”

The couple added that they hope their child is a girl and asked fans to announce whether they’re “team boy” or “team girl.”





Congrats to the happy couple!

Falynn previously made headlines when her “best friend”/assistant Jaylan confirmed that they’re a couple amid Simon Guobadia’s claims that they had an extramarital affair.

Simon also claimed that Falynn was pregnant with Jaylan’s child.

“I don’t need approval from anyone on what i do in MY LIFE,” Jaylan commented on a date night pic with his boo. “We were best friends at first, That being said I picked up where a man left off, I’m happy and she’s happy. That’s it.”

What do YOU think about Jaylan and Falynn’s big baby news?