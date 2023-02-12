Bossip Video

It’s a new week and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

MERCURY ENTERS AQUARIUS on the 11th which will make our creative centers pop open with a slant towards the zany and outrageous. This energy will come up against the Sun moving into Pisces on the 18th which absolutely lends a touch of fantasy, esoteric and altruistic feelings. So this week it’s okay to come up with outrageous thoughts while dreaming big. Just make sure to come down to earth once Aries season gets underway so that you can use that fiery energy to actually execute some of the fantastic ideas that you’ll come up with.

Alrighty, let’s see what the stars have in store for you…

Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert

CAPRICORN:

How’s your sex and romantic life lately? If it feels stagnant it’s because you’re either in a period of deep rest or you’ve gotten fearful and lazy. With the big annoying ass (and totally made up) VDAY approaching, now is a great time to take stock of your love life. Are you the block? Are you still hung up on someone that has moved on? Do you have more fear than hope? Assist yourself over this hump by journaling, getting into somatic breathing, and slowly putting yourself back out there. If you happen to be partnered and still have these issues then this week you’ll find the strength to start to truly resolve this issue no matter what the outcome will be.

RED FLAG: I’m seeing dental issues that could be of the emergency variety – don’t ignore any small pains.

SWEET SPOT: Your dreams will get more vivid as we move into the season of Pisces – get into the habit of dream journaling so that you can understand the messages that are coming to you from your higher self and spirit team.

Keep reading for more BOSSIP horoscopes!