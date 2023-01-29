Bossip Video

It’s a new week and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

This week we are moving into a glorious full Moon in Leo on Feb 5th at the height of Aquarius season and with Venus stationed in Pisces. This is a season that says you are able to plant your seeds of gold for future harvest or now is the time to pluck your fruit and shine bright. The dreamy Pisces -Leo coupling is great for meeting someone new romantically, dressing up outrageously, and going out with friends (or making new ones) as well as making loads of time for play and creating new ideas. In other words, take that course that you’ve been wanting to do or write that book or totally revamp your wardrobe. Everything is on the table. Take note that all fire and water signs should write wish lists under this Full Moon as the dazzling Leo loves to create an impact.

Alrighty, lets see what the stars have in store for you…

Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert

CAPRICORN:

If you have been feeling blocked both energetically and mentally know that the answer for clarity lies in dedicating a few days to solely connecting with your spirit so you can hear from the powerful voice within yourself. Spirit is suggesting a short local trip near or in nature and listening to a handful of anti-anxiety meditations while fasting and asking for guidance and inspiration.

RED FLAG: This week stay on top of all of your bank balances as well as any tax-related bills.

SWEET SPOT: If you’ve been thinking of starting a fruit and vegetable garden (or joining a community one) then this is a great time to do so.

Keep reading for more BOSSIP horoscopes!