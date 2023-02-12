‘Clout’ & Kisses: Cardi B And Offset Share Pre-NFL PDA During Performance At Super Bowl Hall Of Fame Party

Arizona just got a little hotter! The stars are out for the big game and Offset joined Cardi B onstage for a kiss during her pre-Super Bowl show.

The Daily Mail reports the hip-hop husband and wife shared a super sweet smooch after a joint performance at the Super Bowl Hall of Fame Party.

With her signature bone-straight black bundles and a green lamé mini dress, Cardi was a showstopper on the Wild Horse Pass Resort and Casino stage as the headliner.

Offset made a cameo to perform their joint hit “Clout” from his 2019 album, Father of 4.

“Thank you, baby,” she said as the lovebirds locked lips at the end of their song.

The crowd went wild for the super cute couple serving early Valentine’s Day vibes. No strangers to PDA, the couple just made headlines last week with an even steamier red carpet kiss at Clive Davis’ pre-Grammys party.

The “Tomorrow 2” rapper kept the party going, hyping up the crowd even more. “I need some liquor. There’s no damn liquor for me. Damn!” she said.

Gentlemanly Offset pulled up to the stage again quickly so his wife could take a shot with the crowd.

“Put your f*cking drinks up! Put your drinks up, b*tch! One, two, three… bottoms up!” she yelled before launching into “She Bad.”

A woman of the people, Cardi hopped off the stage to turn up on the dancefloor. She posed for pictures as fans in the crowd surrounded her.

Cardi did double duty that night, performing for a different pre-Super Bowl party with Drake. The Her Loss rapper took his Apollo show on the road for another star-studded celebration.

Lil Baby, H.E.R., Serena Williams, Cher and her new boo AE Edwards, Meek Mill, Winnie Harlow, Odell Beckham Jr., Druski, and more were in the building for the football bash.