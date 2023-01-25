Bossip Video

A sister duo is responding to sorcery shade after people made messy comments about their looks.

Earlier this week Hennessy Carolina and Cardi B both took to social media to reply to slander about them going under the knife.

On Instagram, Cardi’s younger sister posted pictures of herself rocking bangs while showing off her bangin’ baaaaaawdy in a curve-caressing cut-out jumpsuit.

“Bad B**** When I Walk In the Function 🖤,” she captioned the carousel of photos.

Proud big sis Cardi also reposted Hennessy’s recent photos on her official Twitter.

And while most people had positive things to say about her sis’ latest look…

some people alleged that she looked strikingly different.

The Barbz in particular said that Hennessy looked similar to their leader, Nicki Minaj, and wondered if she was trying to copy Onika’s aesthetic.

After seeing the reactions, Hennessy clapped back on her InstaStory saying;

“I just can’t believe that the other day I posted a picture with bangs and then all of a sudden I got my face down. All of a sudden I got my nose done, my lips done, my eyebrows done, my entire face. If you scroll down to the rest of my pictures and videos my face looks the absolute same.”

She also posted several pictures to prove that she didn’t knife up her face.

Her big sis Cardi also responded in a since-deleted tweet according to Noir Online which captured a screenshot.

“Yes I got my nose done, MY SISTER HAVEN’T DONE NOTHIN but change wigs…go to her page and cry about it,” tweeted Cardi.

“It’s the nerve,” she added.

She also retweeted a fan who wrote;

“Why can’t people say someone looks beautiful and GO? If Cardi looks beautiful or Hennessy looks beautiful just say that.”

Bloop!

Cardi B Has Recounted Her Surgeries For Fans

Cardi has been open about her plastic surgery journey and recently flaunted the latest work she underwent following the birth of her youngest child, Wave.

In December she also confirmed to The Breakfast Club that she traveled to the Dominican Republic to go under the knife again after previously telling her followers that she had a postpartum “pouchy pouch.”





Play



Most recently on The Jason Lee show, she denied that her surgeries mean she’s insecure and also said that Kim Kardashian gave her doctor recommendations to correct her “wider” and “longer” nose after an unfavorable fillers procedure.

“A lot of people thought that like, when I gave birth I automatically went to get surgery,” said Cardi.. “No, I literally waited like, seven months to do surgery.” “People be assuming that when you do surgery or something, your insecure about yourself, or you hate yourself and that’s just not the truth,” I just be feeling like, if I want to correct something, I want to do a little something, something, I don’t give a f***k. I’m going to do it.”

Cardi has copped to breast augmentation, liposuction, a nose job, and biopolymer butt injections, 95% of which she said she removed in August.

“All I’m going to say is that if you’re young, if you’re 19, 20, 21, and sometimes you’re too skinny, and you be like ‘OMG I don’t have enough fat to put in my a**,’ so you result to a** shots, DON’T!” said Cardi.

What do YOU think about Hennessy and Cardi clapping back at plastic surgery shade?