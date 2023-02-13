Twitter Reacts To Rihanna's Pregnancy Rih-veal At Super Bowl
Fenty Bowl MVP! Rihanna Reigns Supreme With Bad Gal Baby Bump Rih-veal, Shatters Whole Entire Fentynet
Fenty Bowl MVP
Social media is ABLAZE over Rihanna‘s surprise pregnancy Rih-veal during her highly anticipated
Super Fenty Bowl halftime show where she ran through her smash hits on a spectacular sky stage in front of a global audience.
this shot during Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance is so wild holy crap pic.twitter.com/jE8UWAnxjA
— Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 13, 2023
Ravishing in red, the glowing superstar sparked internet-wide speculation over her pregnancy that was later confirmed by her rep.
“A representative for Rihanna confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the superstar is pregnant following her explosive Super Bowl halftime show,” reported THR much to the delight of the Navy.
Naturally, the Navy erupted with excitement and hilarious tweets about her doting boyfriend A$AP Rocky (who was seen on the field echeering her on) delaying her new music/rumored tour with back-to-back pregnancies.
The rapper and Bajan billionaire welcomed their son in May 2022 ahead of Rih’s history-making moment as the first-ever pregnant Super Bowl halftime performer.
Rihanna shows off her baby bump. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/n0vJ4qlqXS
— Pop Base (@PopBase) February 13, 2023
Earlier this week, Rih told Apple Music’s Nadeska that she thought twice about performing at the Super Bowl but motherhood ultimately inspired her to take on the task.
“I was like, ‘You sure? I’m three months postpartum. Should I be making major decisions like this right now? I might regret this,’” she said.
“When you become a mom, there’s something that just happens where you feel like you could take on the world — you can do anything,” she added. “And the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, so as scary as that was … there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all,” she said. “It’s important for my son to see that.”
She also hinted to CBS’ Nate Burleson that she was bringing out a ‘surprise guest’ which many fans concluded was her unborn child in a collective ‘ahhh’ moment.
🎯 • Bingo! https://t.co/drBTSdyFop
— Nathaniel E Burleson (@nateburleson) February 13, 2023
Apparently, there was a seemingly important football game at Rih’s world-stopping concert that continues to trend across the whole entire Fentynet.
Moooood @rihanna #AppleMusicHalftime pic.twitter.com/lPAvtGFNqz
— NFL (@NFL) February 13, 2023
How are you feeling about pregnant Rih’s performance? Tell us down below and peep the hilarious hysteria over her surprise reveal on the flip.
GET OFF OF HER @asaprocky pic.twitter.com/LyT1QOvroq
— 🅳 (@bluepantheress) February 13, 2023
rihanna’s baby in the womb rn
pic.twitter.com/dz3p34LAPD
— Jeffery Werkins (@JefferyWerkins) February 13, 2023
Rocky watching the halftime show rn pic.twitter.com/yfIPPl1bS3
— DJ NIQUE (@DJNIQUE) February 13, 2023
Rihanna: listen to my music
The tl: YOU ARE HIDING A CHILD pic.twitter.com/NqianUvPTb
— Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) February 13, 2023
ASAP Rocky's sperm cells
— Doc Rivers’ Main Opp (@homebodymike) February 13, 2023
this weak ass choreography cos riri pregnant man 💔 I was tryna see Rihanna twerk 😢 Rocky a war criminal sabotaging this superbowl performance
— ovogrand ⁶𓅓 (@grandwizardcn) February 13, 2023
Continue Slideshow
— it's T ✮⁶𓅓 (@TT_FromMTV3) February 13, 2023
RIHANNA LOOK OUT pic.twitter.com/WU6gwLCa6y
— Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) February 13, 2023
.@rihanna pic.twitter.com/yWzi8Toqd6
— Ralph Alexander (@RALPHALXNDR) February 13, 2023
LMFAO Cardi B and Offset running to make sure they don’t miss Rihanna’s halftime performance is sending meeeeee 😭😭😭😭 #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/loczVZx98h
— bri 💎 (@dearestbelcalis) February 13, 2023
me now that rihanna performed
pic.twitter.com/5PaAxHKEfS
— out of context hannah montana (@OCHannahMontana) February 13, 2023
