Fenty Bowl MVP! Rihanna Reigns Supreme With Bad Gal Baby Bump Rih-veal, Shatters Whole Entire Fentynet

Fenty Bowl MVP

Social media is ABLAZE over Rihanna‘s surprise pregnancy Rih-veal during her highly anticipated Super Fenty Bowl halftime show where she ran through her smash hits on a spectacular sky stage in front of a global audience.

this shot during Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance is so wild holy crap pic.twitter.com/jE8UWAnxjA — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 13, 2023

Ravishing in red, the glowing superstar sparked internet-wide speculation over her pregnancy that was later confirmed by her rep.

“A representative for Rihanna confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the superstar is pregnant following her explosive Super Bowl halftime show,” reported THR much to the delight of the Navy.

Naturally, the Navy erupted with excitement and hilarious tweets about her doting boyfriend A$AP Rocky (who was seen on the field echeering her on) delaying her new music/rumored tour with back-to-back pregnancies.

The rapper and Bajan billionaire welcomed their son in May 2022 ahead of Rih’s history-making moment as the first-ever pregnant Super Bowl halftime performer.

Rihanna shows off her baby bump. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/n0vJ4qlqXS — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 13, 2023

Earlier this week, Rih told Apple Music’s Nadeska that she thought twice about performing at the Super Bowl but motherhood ultimately inspired her to take on the task.

“I was like, ‘You sure? I’m three months postpartum. Should I be making major decisions like this right now? I might regret this,’” she said. “When you become a mom, there’s something that just happens where you feel like you could take on the world — you can do anything,” she added. “And the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, so as scary as that was … there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all,” she said. “It’s important for my son to see that.”

She also hinted to CBS’ Nate Burleson that she was bringing out a ‘surprise guest’ which many fans concluded was her unborn child in a collective ‘ahhh’ moment.

Apparently, there was a seemingly important football game at Rih’s world-stopping concert that continues to trend across the whole entire Fentynet.

How are you feeling about pregnant Rih’s performance? Tell us down below and peep the hilarious hysteria over her surprise reveal on the flip.