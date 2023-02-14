Bossip Video

Pharrell Williams has been named men’s Creative Director for Louis Vuitton.

In November 2021, the world lost an incredible mind with the passing of designer Virgil Abloh. Since his passing the world has worried about how his legacy and work would be continued. His wife Shannon Abloh sat down with the New York Times and revealed she will be doing everything in Virgil’s honor the way he intended for it to be done. With that left the question of who would replace Virgil at Louis Vuitton. Two years later and now we have an answer.

Louis Vuitton revealed today that Pharrell Williams will take over as its new Men’s Creative Director. The appointment of Pharrell feels like a full-circle moment. When you think of the perfect person to continue to push the brand forward Pharrell comes directly to mind. You could say he influenced culture but realistically he created new aspects of culture. After previous collaborations with the brand, it’s time he steers the ship.

“I am glad to welcome Pharrell back home, after our collaborations in 2004 and 2008 for Louis Vuitton, as our new Men’s Creative Director,” said Pietro Beccari, Louis Vuitton’s chairman and CEO in a statement. “His creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton towards a new and very exciting chapter.”

Pharrell doesn’t have to prove anything in fashion, he’s already reached GOAT status. We like to think of this like Tom Brady going to Tampa. He’s already the GOAT and he’s doing it for the love of the game. The future is brighter than ever for Louis Vuitton.