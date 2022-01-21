We know Virgil Abloh is smiling up in heaven to see his friends and supporters showing up for him even after his passing.

Abloh’s final collection for Louis Vuitton showed at Paris Fashion Week Thursday and Naomi Campbell, Tyler the Creator, Venus Williams, J Balvin, Evan Mock and more celebrities showed up to honor the late designer, following his unexpected passing on November 28, 2021 at age 41. Abloh fought his battle against cancer privately, however, he suffered from cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare, aggressive form of cancer which proved to be terminal.

We love the brown LV look that Tyler wore to the show. Looks like he had some fun with the paps outside.

Kristen Noel Crawley and Don C also attended the show.

Here’s a shot of Venus Williams as well.

Abloh’s wife, Shannon, was in attendance and sat front row at the show alongside Naomi Campbell. She wore a floral Louis Vuitton look which also appeared in the show.

Tyler and Naomi both wore Louis Vuitton looks to the show, before modeling different LV looks on the runway for the Fall/Winter 2022 menswear presentation.

Naomi actually closed the show after discreetly exiting her front-row seat. We love that she was able to honor Virgil in this very special way.

In true Virgil Abloh fashion, the looks were really creative and intricate. Check out some of the looks below: