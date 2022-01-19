Awkwaaaard
Excuse me, Awkwafina got a nomination for WHAT from WHO? https://t.co/VNsYO8iosi
— Theo ✡︎ טוביה ☭ 🏳️🌈 (@jewish_activist) January 19, 2022
Today’s main character on Twitter is (you guessed it!) Awkwafina who was nominated for an NAACP Image Award (Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance – Motion Picture) after years of outrage over her plucky use of a ‘Blaccent’ in popular films like “Crazy Rich Asians.”
Other nominees include Andre Braugher (Spirit Untamed), Brian Tyree Henry (Vivo), Eric André (Sing 2), and Letitia Wright (Sing 2) but it was the Golden Globe-winning actress who overshadowed the nomination proceedings hosted by Marcus Scribner and Tinashe.
You may recall the aloof comedian’s awkward response to a question about her use of a Blaccent in an interview with Reuters Showbiz that immediately went viral.
.@awkwafina addresses controversy of her using a ‘blaccent’ in films: pic.twitter.com/razgNiTFke
— Reuters Showbiz (@ReutersShowbiz) September 10, 2021
“Um… You know, I’m open to the conversation. I think it really is something that I think is a little bit multi-faceted and layered, and so… yeah.”
At this point, it’s clear she’s not reading the room that’s flooded with complaints about her Blaccent and how she benefits from it as an Asian-American woman in Hollywood.
Whether or not she’ll seriously address the issue remains to be seen but the controversy hasn’t seemed to stop her from being cast in major films like Disney’s live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid” starring Halle Bailey.
Awkwafina aside, the NAACP got the star-studded nominations right for the 53rd Annual Awards show that you can watch on February 26th at 8:00 PM ET/PT on BET.
“We are thrilled to recognize this year’s nominees, who have all brought dynamic, entertaining, and thought provoking content to our attention through their incredible work in film, television, music and more,” said Karen Boykin-Towns, Chairman of the Image Awards Committee.
BET President/CEO Scott Mills also expressed his excitement about the upcoming event.
“The BET team is immensely proud to continue our partnership with the NAACP and the annual Image Awards, underpinning our longstanding legacy of celebrating Black Excellence,” he said.
“It is an extraordinary privilege to provide our unparalleled platforms to recognize the vast contributions of Black creators, in a way that only BET, and NAACP can.”
How do you feel about the NAACP nominating Awkwafina?
Tell us down below and peep the Twitter chitter-chatter on the flip.
AWKWAFINA GOT WHAT ???? pic.twitter.com/nCVo63kkMu
— iwa (@miraemiya) January 19, 2022
“AWKWAFINA GOT WHAT ????” – *HOWLS*
Awkwafina blackened her way into an NAACP image award nomination!?!? pic.twitter.com/hjsEHjdgin
— BIRTHDAY Mike 🎂🎂🥳 (@mrmeagi621) January 19, 2022
“Awkwafina blackened her way into an NAACP image award nomination!?!?” – whewww
Countdown to the NAACP responding like. . . "we are for the advancement of ALL colored people, and Awkwafina is a woman of color!"
😂😂😂
— Genie Lauren (@MoreAndAgain) January 19, 2022
“Countdown to the NAACP responding like. . . “we are for the advancement of ALL colored people, and Awkwafina is a woman of color!” – this really might happen, though
Awkwafina got an NAACP award. I know Shaun King mad af.
— TONY SNARK (@Yamscasino) January 19, 2022
“Awkwafina got an NAACP award. I know Shaun King mad af” – ahhhhh
NAACP and Awkwafina should not be in the same sentence. https://t.co/JOqYzqaWRA
— Ghassan Abunura: The Anime Pope Ghassanime (@StrawhatYoshi) January 19, 2022
“NAACP and Awkwafina should not be in the same sentence” – welppp
Excuse you @awkwafina ?!?! Lol, see you in the controversies category of Wikipedia. https://t.co/oZxYQSu4m0 pic.twitter.com/KvNy9igLaR
— CYN (@cynnguyen13) January 19, 2022
“Excuse you @awkwafina?!?! Lol, see you in the controversies category of Wikipedia” – uh oh
I know awkwafina thought she could finally rest and not get dragged anymore omg I’m crying
— paulˣ meeks-martin (@paulswhtn) January 19, 2022
“I know awkwafina thought she could finally rest and not get dragged anymore omg I’m crying” – yiiikes
awkwafina: pic.twitter.com/uiMsaOaPKq
— ً (@HICKSMACHER) January 19, 2022
“awkwafina:” – oh nooo
naacp nomination to awkwafina but none of the women of pose… lol ok
— Bri’anna🍿 (@LaNoireDe) January 19, 2022
“naacp nomination to awkwafina but none of the women of pose… lol ok” – SMH
