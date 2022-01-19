Awkwaaaard

Excuse me, Awkwafina got a nomination for WHAT from WHO? https://t.co/VNsYO8iosi — Theo ✡︎ טוביה ☭ 🏳️‍🌈 (@jewish_activist) January 19, 2022

Today’s main character on Twitter is (you guessed it!) Awkwafina who was nominated for an NAACP Image Award (Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance – Motion Picture) after years of outrage over her plucky use of a ‘Blaccent’ in popular films like “Crazy Rich Asians.”

Other nominees include Andre Braugher (Spirit Untamed), Brian Tyree Henry (Vivo), Eric André (Sing 2), and Letitia Wright (Sing 2) but it was the Golden Globe-winning actress who overshadowed the nomination proceedings hosted by Marcus Scribner and Tinashe.

You may recall the aloof comedian’s awkward response to a question about her use of a Blaccent in an interview with Reuters Showbiz that immediately went viral.

.@awkwafina addresses controversy of her using a ‘blaccent’ in films: pic.twitter.com/razgNiTFke — Reuters Showbiz (@ReutersShowbiz) September 10, 2021

“Um… You know, I’m open to the conversation. I think it really is something that I think is a little bit multi-faceted and layered, and so… yeah.”

At this point, it’s clear she’s not reading the room that’s flooded with complaints about her Blaccent and how she benefits from it as an Asian-American woman in Hollywood.

Whether or not she’ll seriously address the issue remains to be seen but the controversy hasn’t seemed to stop her from being cast in major films like Disney’s live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid” starring Halle Bailey.

Awkwafina aside, the NAACP got the star-studded nominations right for the 53rd Annual Awards show that you can watch on February 26th at 8:00 PM ET/PT on BET.

“We are thrilled to recognize this year’s nominees, who have all brought dynamic, entertaining, and thought provoking content to our attention through their incredible work in film, television, music and more,” said Karen Boykin-Towns, Chairman of the Image Awards Committee.

BET President/CEO Scott Mills also expressed his excitement about the upcoming event.

“The BET team is immensely proud to continue our partnership with the NAACP and the annual Image Awards, underpinning our longstanding legacy of celebrating Black Excellence,” he said. “It is an extraordinary privilege to provide our unparalleled platforms to recognize the vast contributions of Black creators, in a way that only BET, and NAACP can.”

How do you feel about the NAACP nominating Awkwafina?

Tell us down below and peep the Twitter chitter-chatter on the flip.