Fans were excited to see the first family pics of Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, and their baby boy on Wednesday, February 15–but things went left once Rih started to share more pictures from their British Vogue photoshoot.

The singer excitedly went to social media to share pictures from her shoot with Rocky and their son–whose name they have yet to reveal–posting shots that show her holding the little one on a bed with red silk sheets and another of him laying in a basinet.

While the pictures are absolutely beautiful, the caption Rih used for the photos on both Instagram and Twitter had some people questioning her wording. While we can all agree that the Fenty founder’s baby is absolutely adorable, she called the little boy “fine,” which rubbed a lot of fans the wrong way.

“My son so fine! Idc idc idc,” she wrote in her caption. “How crazy both of my babies were in these photos and mommy had no clue. thank you so much @edward_enninful and @inezandvinoodh for celebrating us as a family!”

Multiple fans jumped into the comments on both platforms to express their confusion, thinking that “fine” isn’t a word used to describe a baby.

“riri ik u did not just say “fine” ..” one fan wrote in the comments. Another added: “tell me this isn’t creepy? like huh?”

However, another fan leapt to the Barbadian singer’s defense, insisting that’s just the way Caribbean women talk about their children.

“The women in my family talk like that about babies as well,” the commenter asserted. “I think it’s a Caribbean thing to say that. It’s the same thing as saying handsome.”

In response to all of the commentary surrounding her phrasing, Rih jumped into the comments to clap back at a few folks, insisting there’s nothing wrong with the way she compliments her son.

When one fan asked, “who calls a baby fine??” Rihanna simply wrote, “his mother!!!” Another said, “Fine!? More like cute, adorable.. he’s not a grown man..lol,” to which Rih clapped back, “you just keep your lil cougar paws away from him and we good!”

Whether you think calling a baby “fine” is creepy or not, one thing is for sure: Rihanna doesn’t play about her son!