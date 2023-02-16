‘Love After Lockup’ Exclusive: Derek And Monique Are Ghosted At Their BBQ

We’re just a day away from a new episode of Love After Lockup and we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure!

If you’ve been watching Love After Lockup this season, you already know that Monique and Derek’s sister have been at odds for longer than he’s been out of jail! After all of their issues, the couple decides to extend an olive branch by throwing a family BBQ. In the clip below, watch as the tension between Monique and Derek’s sister grows when she’s a no-show to the family cookout.





That’s kinda sad! But at least Derek’s aunt and great-grandmother pulled up and offered their support!

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Monique and Derek get ambushed. Michael’s mother makes a shocking claim about Justine. Ashley reveals surprising news to Travis. Aris questions Cameron’s intentions. Nathan considers taking the plunge with Skylar.

The family dynamics on this show are wild. Kinda makes us feel better about our own kinfolk. Which couple is your favorite this season? They’ve all had their bumps in the road, right?

The brand new episode of Love After Lockup airs Friday, February 17th at 9pm EST on WeTV

Will you be watching?