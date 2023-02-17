Bossip Video

Gervonta Davis is unstoppable and his career is the most promising in the sport of boxing, but his legal woes are still making headlines. When it comes to fights, Davis is unmatched but outside of the ring, trouble seems to follow him at every turn. Davis’ latest legal issues stem from a hit-and-run incident that happened in November of 2020 right after his first headlining pay-per-view event.

According to CBS Sports, the crash was due to Davis running a red light at almost 2 a.m. EST.

Court documents from the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office reported that Davis, who was driving a 2020 Lamborghini Uris, ran a red light at 1:47 a.m. ET and struck the front passenger side of a 2004 Toyota Solara. Video from a nearby convenience store saw Davis’ car collide into the store’s fence and became “disabled.” Witness accounts and video gathered during the investigation also showed that a black Camaro arrived at the scene shortly after the crash before passengers began transferring items from the Lamborghini to the Camaro. Davis and an unidentified female were also captured on camera fleeing the scene in the Camaro.

Davis would later be indicted on 14 counts for the crash.

Now, according to ESPN, Gervonta Davis has pleaded guilty to four traffic offenses; leaving the scene of an accident involving bodily injury, failing to notify of property damage, driving with a revoked license, and running a red light. After entering the plea, judge Althea M. Handy made it clear he was doing so with no agreement on what his penalty will be. The case was nearing a plea deal last year but the judge declined to approve any negotiation that avoided jail time. Davis will be sentenced on May 5th.