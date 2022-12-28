Bossip Video

Gervonta Davis has been arrested in South Florida for domestic violence and his upcoming fight is now in jeopardy.

Davis has dominated the sport of boxing and while others like Jake Paul have come in and made things exciting, Davis is definitely king. To boxing enthusiasts, the boxer has the best bouts and knockouts, but his actions outside of the ring could derail his promising future.

Gervonta Davis Arrested In Florida On Domestic Violence Charge

According to ESPN, Davis has been arrested on domestic violence charges. The arrest happened in Parkland, Flordia where the boxer is scheduled to appear in court this morning. Arrest records show he was jailed on a domestic violence charge of battery causing bodily harm.

Not much is known about the incident at this time., but Davis’ upcoming match scheduled for next Saturday could be in limbo. On top of this arrest, Davis is also set to appear in Baltimore Court in February for a previous hit-and-run incident. The incident from November 2020 alleges Davis fled the scene of an accident involving four people including a pregnant woman. He is facing 14 charges in that case and a civil suit.

In February 2020 he was seen battering his ex-girlfriend Andretta Smothers and slapped with a simple battery domestic violence charge.

Smothers previously sued Davis for domestic family violence back in August 2016.