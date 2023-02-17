Bae Of The Day: K. Michelle Has Been Looking GOODT On The Gram Ahead Of ’I’m The Problem’ Tour

We see you, Kimberly!

Resilient R&Baddie K. Michelle has been applying all of the pressure on the gram after overcoming cosmetic surgery complications and leveling-up as an artist, TV personality, and business woman.

Now, years later, she’s gearing up for her 2023 U.S. tour in support of her upcoming sixth studio album and final R&B project I’m The Problem.

“I feel like this album… I was able to give them exactly the K Michelle that they remember and grew to love to the one now,” she said in a statement. It shows growth, but it shows the same honesty, and it shows the topics and things that they come to me for as an artist. I have to be honest.”

The tour is set to kick off in Washington, D.C. on February 23 at the storied Howard Theatre before stopping in New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, and her hometown Memphis among many others.

Additional cities include Atlanta, Orlando, New Orleans, Charlotte, Dallas, and more.

While this tour will primarily feature K. Michelle’s R&B music, she will also introduce fans to her alter-ego “Puddin’” which was her childhood nickname.

A section of each show will showcase “Puddin’” as K. Michelle introduces her fans to the Country music that she’s been writing and plans to release in the future.

Since her debut album Rebellious Soul the award-winning singer/songwriter has shared her pain, desires, challenges, and ove without a filter. And she’s OK with that.

For almost a decade, K. Michelle has connected to the listener’s soul with her life experiences and a sonic journal that’s chronicled her growth.

Past aside, she’s presently poised to speak her latest truth on her final R&B project.

I’m the Problem will embody everything fans love about K. Michelle’s artistry through strong vocals and the ability to make you feel.

Do you have your ‘I’m The Problem’ Tour tickets? Tell us down below and enjoy K. Michelle’s recent IG slays on the flip.