Bahama Baddie: Ashanti Blesses The Gram With Her First Tropical-Glazed Thirst Traps Of 2023

Queen of Vacays

Queen of Vacays Ashanti is back at it again with the sun-splashed shenanigans–this time, stunning in the Bahamas sun just months after celebrating her 42nd birthday in paradise.

The island-hopping R&Baddie showed off her Godly body in a series of screen-lickable photos and what appear to be visuals of her DJ Tunez and Adekunle Gold collab that’s sure to rock cabanas this summer.

For those keeping score at home, this marks her second Bahamas trip (that we know of) since we saw her soak up the Antigua sun without a care in the world

Before that, she took over Turks and Caicos and enjoyed an extravagant excursion in Saint John’s, Antigua and Barbuda for her Big 4-0.

A self-care icon, ‘Shanti opened up about her routine that keeps her mentally healthy in an interview with Byrdie.

“Self-care is very important,” she said. “I work on this daily because my schedule has been packed with shows, interviews, and appearances, and I have not taken the time out for myself. This is the first week in months that I am off for seven days straight. So my self-care routine will consist of massages, quiet time, writing some songs, and doing some shopping. I’m getting excited just thinking about it. With the position I’m in right now, I have to work hard and make some sacrifices. So, boundaries are important. I can do a bunch of interviews but when I’m down to three or four hours of sleep, I have to [carve out some self-care time]. Creating a balance when working hard and going after all these amazing opportunities is essential. You have to be cognizant of your mental health, get enough sleep, drink enough water, and eat the right foods.

