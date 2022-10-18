Her Royal Vacayness Ashanti Celebrates 42nd Birthday With Another Soul-Snatching Slay In Paradise

‘SHANTI SZN

Her Royal Vacayness returned with another sun-kissed slay in paradise while celebrating her 42nd birthday as one of the most ageless stars in the game.

“Genuinely overwhelmed by the outpouring of birthday love,’ she wrote on her Instagram page. “This has been an incredible year filled with peaks and valleys… I must say my heart was pierced quite a few times.. but it healed and was filled with love again… I was able to celebrate the 20th anniversary of my first album “Ashanti” and in the same week receive a star on the Hollywood walk of fame.. released my first children’s book “My name is a story” did a UK tour and shot two movies. I am beyond grateful as I continue to thrive and unfold my journey. As I sit on this island reflecting on life surrounded by family and friends I am truly grateful to God for another year. Thank you all so so much for your love and birthday wishes I appreciate you deep. Love y’all!!!!!

The island-hopping R&Baddie showed off her Godly body in stunning Olivia London swimwear that sent fans (and everyone else) into a FRENZY.

This comes a few months after she blessed the gram with tropical-glazed thirst traps from Antigua where she soaked up sun without a care in the world.

Before that trip, she took over Turks and Caicos, the Bahamas, and enjoyed an extravagant excursion in Saint John’s, Antigua and Barbuda for her Big 4-0.

Completely unbothered by negativity, she FINALLY responded to Irv Gotti‘s embarrassing chatty patty tour on Diddy‘s “Gotta Move On” Remix that the billionaire mogul teased on ‘The Breakfast Club.’ (5:15 mark)

‘After I seen Irv do his thing I was thinking sis may want to, you know, express herself on this song,” he said during the interview where he later calls ex-Bad Boy BFF Mase a ‘fake Pastor.’

On the remix (featuring Yung Miami and Bryson Tiller), the ‘Unfoolish’ singer gets straight to the point, singing, “it’s giving obsessed, it’s giving you stressed/It’s giving you pressed, it’s giving this n*gga missing the best/but it’s been 20 years, please cry less/we can see you and your tears…”

What island do you think Ashanti was on? If you could travel with Ashanti, where would you go? Tell us down below and peep some Twitter chitter-chatter over ‘Shanti’s latest sun-kissed birthday excursion on the flip.