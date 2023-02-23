Bossip Video

Kodak Black has revealed that he won’t work with Drake in any capacity after he chose 21 Savage for his Her Loss collab album.

Last summer, Black hosted his Kodak Black Day Music Festival and shocked everyone by revealing that he was working on new music with, Drake. Yak indirectly hinted the pair had a potential collab project coming and his fans were excited and waiting for a potential announcement.

“Me and Drake, we got some more music,” Kodak said. “It’s really on like whenever bruh might feel like he ready and stuff. They be like, ‘Is we gon’ drop the album? We gon’ do this?’ It’s really on him. We got a lot of songs though.”

Kodak Black Reveals He Won’t Work With Drake Going Forward After He Revealed Collab Project With 21 Savage First

News that Kodak Black and Drake could have a collab album was exciting but just months later, Drake released Her Loss with 21 Savage, not Kodak Black. Recently, the Miami rapper revealed his thoughts on Drake and apparently he felt snubbed by what went down.

“I had told Drake I don’t wanna do no collab,” Kodak said during a recent live stream. “No songs or no album. ‘Cause we supposed to done did a whole album before him a lil’ buddy.” “Before him and lil’ buddy did that s***,” Yak continued. “I had told him I wanted to wait [until] like, 2023. Like, after February.”

Referring to 21 Savage as “lil buddy” was certainly an interesting choice and it definitely seems like some ill feelings are there.

How would a Kodak-Drake album sound? Guess we’ll never know.