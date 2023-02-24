‘Love After Lockup’ Exclusive: Derek’s Been Unfaithful To Monique And Wants Another Chance

The new episode of Love After Lockup should be very interesting and we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure!

Have you been watching WeTV’s incredibly popular reality series Love After Lockup? This season’s most talked-about couple is probably Monique and Derek. In the clip below, they deal with a very common issue — INFIDELITY! It turns out that Monique caught Derek creepin’ on her and she tried to walk away. Derek knows he messed up a good thing and is doing his damndest to try and make things right. Will she forgive him?

Check out the clip below:

Dang, Derek wasn’t even sneaky about it. Do you think Monique was wrong to go through his phone and text logs? She’s been footing the bill for his phone, so was it justifiable that she go through the logs? If you were Monique would you give Derek another shot? Would you truly believe that he won’t cheat again?

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Derek & Monique get ambushed; Michael’s mom makes a shocking claim; Ashley reveals surprising news.

Hmmmm. Who do you think ambushes Derek and Monique? Our bet is on his sister! Guess we’ll have to watch to find out for sure.

The brand-new episode of Love After Lockup airs Friday, February 24 at