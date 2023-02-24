Bossip Video

The chickens have come home to roost during a most glorious month!

Some of you may remember a story that BOSSIP posted about back in November of last year where a white girl at the University of Kentucky became the main character on social media after a viral video of her drunkenly fighting a Black female student and calling her a “ni**er b***h” 200 times racked up millions of views. 22-year-old Sophia Rosing was subsequently arrested and we now know exactly what she was charged with and her potential consequences.

Upon her arrest, Rosing attacked a police officer and thus has been charged with assaulting a police officer which is a felony, three counts of fourth-degree assault, disorderly conduct, and public intoxication according to a DailyMail report. As a result of these charges, she is now facing 13 years in prison! Somebody get us a tambourine so we can sing “Oh, Happy Day” while we cut a lil’ rug doing a praise dance. The police report reveals that she told UK police that she gets “special treatment” because she has “lots of money”.

She gon’ learn today but she should have BEEN learned. DailyMail did some digging and learned that when she was in high school, Rosing doxxed a 15-year-old girl and publicly threatened to “send nudes” while falsely accusing the teenager of having an abortion. Her parents clearly did an amazing job raising this demon spawn and we hope they suffer as much shame and humiliation as humanly possible.

The ancestors are pleased.