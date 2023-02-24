Good Googly Moogly! Trevante Rhodes And Shamier Anderson Bring Their Talents To ‘Tamron Hall’

The Tamron Hall Show got extra hot this week when Trevante Rhodes and Shamier Anderson joined to discuss their latest project.

On Thursday’s Tamron Hall, actors Trevante Rhodes and Shamier Anderson joined the show for a daytime exclusive interview about their powerful new Hulu film “Bruiser.”

The coming-of-age film dives into the complicated relationship between a young boy, Darius, his stepfather Malcolm and his biological father Porter as they navigate their relationships with one another. The pair opened up about their humble beginnings and how being raised by single mothers was a huge motivation in taking on this project that shows two fathers stepping up for their son.

Tamron also was acting like she was ready to risk it all, joking that Rhodes and Anderson would have to forgive her unprofessional questions as she commented on their devastating good looks on behalf of her audience, of course.

Shamier Anderson and Trevante Rhodes talk about their humble beginnings:

Shamier Anderson: “I still DJ, I did Bar Mitzvahs. You know, I was a dancer. I did everything trying to make a buck to have a dream to move to Los Angeles…My mother was an immigrant from Jamaica, you know, a Black woman who raised three boys on her own. And they used to tell us you know living in the projects in Canada that we’re at risk and so my mom used to say we’re at risk of being extraordinary. So that’s my mom and my brother, Stephan James, who’s also an actor. He was also in a Barry Jenkins movie, ‘If Beale Street Could Talk.’ And my mother believed in us and that was her first time actually, you know, in Los Angeles with us at the Golden Globes. And for her it was all about humility, perseverance and overcoming adversity so I give all my thanks to my mother Carmelita.”

Trevante Rhodes: “For me, personally, I just saw my mother elevate throughout the years. When we moved to Texas from Louisiana, and constantly moving, constantly seeing her elevate every year and hustling on her own, crying at the dinner table because we couldn’t afford whatever. That just puts something in you that makes you want to go as hard as you can. No matter what it is that you’re trying to do. You’re gonna get it done.”

